Whatever Happened To Farkus From A Christmas Story?

More than 40 years after its release, there's no question that Bob Clark's "A Christmas Story" remains one of the most popular and beloved holiday classics of all time. Part of the film's enduring appeal is its iconic cast of oddball characters, with a few of the most memorable ones being unruly mall Santa (Jeff Gillen) who angrily boots children down a slide, and the unfortunately-named schoolyard bully Scut Farkus (Zack Ward).

Farkus in particular serves as the primary antagonist of the film, terrorizing young Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) and his friends for the majority of the film. According to the nine-year-old Ralphie, Farkus was the most rotten kid in the entire neighborhood, so evil that he legitimately had yellow eyes. Farkus is essentially the amalgamation of every childhood bully who's ever lived, which makes it all the more satisfying when Ralphie finally snaps and fights back near the end of the film.

Ralphie tackles Farkus and beats him into the dirt, unleashing a vulgar cloud of curse words as he whoops the bully with half the school looking on. Because Scut Farkus is such a memorable villain (and a crucial part of this beloved holiday classic), some fans have probably wondered what happened to Zack Ward after this breakout performance. As it happens, Ward has kept himself extremely busy, and has appeared in countless films and television shows long after his appearance in "A Christmas Story."