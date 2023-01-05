M3GAN Director Gerard Johnstone 'Just Kind Of Snuck' That Iconic Dance Scene Into The Movie
January may not traditionally be the time of year that gets most movie fans excited, but it seems that 2023 might be changing that notion. Releasing on January 6 is the newest horror offering from Blumhouse Productions, "M3GAN." The film tells the story of a robotics engineer (Allison Williams) who uses a lifelike artificial intelligence doll to befriend her niece (Violet McGraw), only for the doll to get carried away with its overprotective nature, embarking on a killing spree. With its entertaining premise, commentary on our relationship with technology, and with horror master James Wan co-writing the story and acting as a producer, "M3GAN" has garnered a good amount of hype from movie fans who expect nothing less than a campy good time.
But possibly even more than the idea or people behind it, it's a certain moment from the film's trailers that have received the most attention as the uncanny doll performs an elaborate dance before killing her victim. The dance became a viral sensation, spreading throughout social media and becoming an instant meme. It may seem that the now-iconic moment is nothing more but a hilariously out-of-place moment in an otherwise seemingly serious film, but director Gerard Johnstone and the team behind the film are more into the joke than you might expect.
Johnstone is glad that fans have embraced the off-kilter moment
Busting a move before committing murder may not be a traditional horror scene, but it was nevertheless an idea that the team behind "M3GAN" chose to run with. The widespread appeal of the quirky moment has not only helped further spread the word of the horror film, but has thoroughly pleased all those involved.
In an interview with toofab, director Gerard Johnstone admitted that he "just kind of snuck" the scene into the film and is glad that it went over so well. "To their credit, I think everyone embraced it," he explained. "I thought it was one of those ideas you come up with when you just haven't had enough sleep. It just felt like this is the kind of fun we need." Additionally, he has enjoyed seeing the online discourse for the dance as well, saying, "It's so relieving to see, even before the movie comes out, that even in the trailer people love it, so that was really cool."
Similarly, Allison Williams, who both stars in and executive produced the film, told Entertainment Weekly that the team had their own strategy to make the dance scene a viral sensation. "We had internally come up with memes to distribute, but we didn't end up needing to deploy them, because people started making their own," the "Get Out" star explained. "You can't even dream that big when you're doing something like this. That was just such an exciting day. It was proof of concept."