M3GAN Director Gerard Johnstone 'Just Kind Of Snuck' That Iconic Dance Scene Into The Movie

Busting a move before committing murder may not be a traditional horror scene, but it was nevertheless an idea that the team behind "M3GAN" chose to run with. The widespread appeal of the quirky moment has not only helped further spread the word of the horror film, but has thoroughly pleased all those involved.

In an interview with toofab, director Gerard Johnstone admitted that he "just kind of snuck" the scene into the film and is glad that it went over so well. "To their credit, I think everyone embraced it," he explained. "I thought it was one of those ideas you come up with when you just haven't had enough sleep. It just felt like this is the kind of fun we need." Additionally, he has enjoyed seeing the online discourse for the dance as well, saying, "It's so relieving to see, even before the movie comes out, that even in the trailer people love it, so that was really cool."

Similarly, Allison Williams, who both stars in and executive produced the film, told Entertainment Weekly that the team had their own strategy to make the dance scene a viral sensation. "We had internally come up with memes to distribute, but we didn't end up needing to deploy them, because people started making their own," the "Get Out" star explained. "You can't even dream that big when you're doing something like this. That was just such an exciting day. It was proof of concept."