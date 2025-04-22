Fire Country's Big Finn Twist Is A Disappointment (And Might Ruin Season 3)

Contains spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 3, Episode 18 — "Eyes and Ears Everywhere"

For fans hoping that maybe this time Gabriela Perez (Stephanie Arcila) might have finally landed a good guy in Finn (played by Blake Lee) — consider those hopes dashed. During "Eyes and Ears Everywhere," the gang answers an emergency fire at his house. It turns out he set it to get Gabi's attention. The photographer turns out to be a full-on creepazoid who's willing to endanger himself and others because Gabi didn't pay attention to his texts or respond well to his kiss. The crew finds a bunch of pictures he took of Gabi plastered to his padlocked basement wall, which is enough to end things between them for sure. And that's a shame, because it's a plot twist clearly intended to put her back in Bode Leone's (Max Thieriot) orbit.

While the writers have allowed Bode to have a satisfying relationship without Gabi (his connection with Leven Rambin's Audrey has been a nice respite from the endless drama of Gabi and Bode's never-ending hoopla), Gabi hasn't had that chance. Whether it's her romance with Jake (Jordan Calloway) breaking up the second Bode's an option or her wedding to Diego Moreno (Rafael de la Fuente) falling apart in the literal shadow of a plane crash, she's been much less lucky in love than Bode. It would've been nice to see her launch a happy relationship, but instead it looks like she's going to be kidnapped by Finn — or worse, kill him — and need to be rescued, again. With only two episodes left in the season, this has the potential to wreck an already faltering Season 3.