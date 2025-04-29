12 Best Shows Like Vikings

Before Britain became the country of "the sun never sets on the English empire" fame, it spent a few hundred years or so as a patchwork of various small kingdoms that were frequently at odds with each other — a situationship called the Heptarchy. And like most situationships, this was a particularly messy one. It's in this world that "The Last Kingdom" is set.

A gorgeous historical drama based on historical novelist Bernard Cornwell's "The Saxon Stories" series, "The Last Kingdom" falls between 866 and 878, around the same time frame Ragnar's story takes place, when The Great Heathen Army is making its way across the North Sea and through England. In fact, many of the same characters — real historical figures depicted in the same works that shared the legends of Ragnar and his sons — show up in this series.

The story follows the saga of the fictional Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), an orphaned Saxon noble who ends up raised by Danes and grows up to reclaim his birthright amid a turbulent and wartorn England. Shaped by both his Danish and Saxon heritages, Uhtred makes a compelling and complex character. Once you're finished with the entire five-season series, be sure to watch the follow-up film, "The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die."