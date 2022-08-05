Prey Director Breaks Down That Big Tease In The Credits

Contains spoilers for "Prey"

"Prey," which is the latest mainline film in the "Predator" franchise, premiered on August 5 to largely positive reviews. Numerous critics on Rotten Tomatoes praised "Prey," citing its lead actor Amber Midthunder and its action sequences as among some of its biggest strengths. Currently, the film holds a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes based on more than 100 reviews.

Of course, viewers who enjoyed "Prey" — which takes place centuries before the events of the original "Predator" movie, making it something of a soft reboot — are surely wondering whether it's going to remain a one-off prequel, or if it will beget additional movies that follow its newly-introduced timeline. In fact, "Prey" leaves certain questions unanswered, keeping the prospect of a sequel effectively the only avenue through which to address them.

At the very least, the ending of "Prey" suggests that predators exist all over the world and in various eras. This leaves plenty of room for future "Predator" entries set in recognizable time periods, pitting different kinds of historical fighters against the franchise's iconic monster. Furthermore, an image in the film's credits suggests that protagonist Naru (Midthunder)'s story may not even be over. In a recent interview, "Prey" director Dan Trachtenberg discussed this credits tease, sharing his thoughts about a potential sequel.