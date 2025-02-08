Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Might Be Short-Lived After Georgie's Episode 9 Stunt
Contains spoilers for Episode 9 of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage"
Episode 9 of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" throws the titular couple into the center of another divisive fight. Trouble is brewing for Georgie and Mandy, played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment respectively, who spend the majority of the episode apart — and in a very one-sided fight. It begins when Georgie heads out of town for the weekend with Jim (Will Sasso) while Mandy stays at home with her mom Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), her brother Connor (Dougie Baldwin), and baby CeeCee. Initially, both Georgie and Mandy believe that Jim is taking him to a tire convention but once they're on the road, Jim reveals he's actually taking his son-in-law to gamble on a riverboat — and that it's something he does every year. Meanwhile, Audrey opens her daughter's eyes to this well-practiced lie, leaving her fuming that her husband would deceive her like this.
The worst part about the episode is that Mandy doesn't confront Georgie once he returns home. Instead, she swallows the lie and accepts the diamond earrings he's bought for her with his gambling winnings, leaving Georgie thinking he got away with it. While the episode ends with the couple on more peaceful terms than the previous one, it shares one major commonality as there was no meaningful resolution between the pair and they failed to work out their issues.
Episode 8 teased more marital issues for the couple ahead of their impending split, and the episode actually ended with Georgie and Mandy in the throes of a huge fight, which they never worked through. As "The Big Bang Theory" viewers know, the couple are destined for divorce at some point, but these episodes mark a distinct change from the loved up tone of the season's first seven episodes, suggesting that their split could happen sooner rather than later.
Mandy growing closer with her mom could be a problem for her marriage
In contrast to the growing rift between Georgie and Mandy, the relationship between Mandy and Audrey has been growing stronger in recent episodes. In Episode 9, the mother and daughter bonded over their husbands' shared deception and went out drinking together to commiserate — a first for their relationship. Perhaps it's actually Audrey's influence that convinces Mandy not confront Georgie about his lie after she heard her mom say that she likes to keep Jim's deception in her arsenal for if they ever have a big fight.
Audrey is certainly set to cause more drama for the newlyweds this season and in an upcoming episode will face off against Georgie's mom Mary (Zoe Perry), causing strife for the family who then need Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby) to mediate their fight. If Audrey and Mary's feud over their granddaughter divides the Cooper-McAllister clan, then Georgie and Mandy may find themselves on opposing sides, which would certainly not be good for their marriage. While "Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage" has ruled out a number of reasons for the couple's impending divorce, Audrey's interference is certainly a possible factor for their split. In fact, "Young Sheldon" Season 7, Episode 9 may have revealed that Audrey is the one who actually ruins Georgie and Mandy's relationship when she tries to cause problems for the couple.
However, if Audrey does manage to cause a serious rift between Georgie and Mandy, there's still hope that they will find their way back to each other — at least if Emily Osment has anything to say about it. She's hoping the show will spin the divorce storyline on its head. "I'm hoping that I'm the ex-wife and the new wife. People get divorced and then get remarried. Why can't she be both?" she said to TVLine.