Every Roseanne And The Conners Series Finale Ranked

Some may consider it to be one of the worst finales of all time, and it may have been completely erased from the series' canon by the "Roseanne" reboot. But the final episode of the original run of "Roseanne" deserves credit as the franchise's best finale — not because of how bafflingly weird it is, but because of the cultural impact it left behind and how creatively gutsy it is.

It's undeniably audacious to undo everything you think you know about a family in the last ten minutes of a show, and that's exactly what part two of "Into That Good Night" does. The final season of the first "Roseanne" run sees the family win the lottery and cope with the slings and arrows that can come with ridiculous fortune. The show seems to end with everyone happy, satisfied, and rich — only to pan around the Conner family table and reveal the truth of it all.

It turns out Roseanne fictionalized the entire final season to cope with Dan's death from a heart attack at Darlene's wedding, writing it into a novel. She also made extreme changes to events that happened earlier in the show to help her stomach reality. For instance, she wrote Jackie as straight instead of gay and married Darlene off to David (Johnny Galecki) and Mark (Glenn Quinn) off to Becky (Lecy Goranson) even though the couples paired up differently in the show's "real-life" continuity. The series ends with a lonely Roseanne contemplating the creative process — a more fitting representation of Roseanne Barr's long struggle with the show's writing staff and the act of birthing this sitcom itself could not exist.