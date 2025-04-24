The Conners Series Finale Ends With A Perfect Line From John Goodman

Contains spoilers for "The Conners" Season 7, Episode 6 — "The Truck Stops Here"

After seven seasons of ups, downs and plenty of family drama, the fact is that "The Conners" ended with one simple fourth wall-breaking moment from star John Goodman's Dan Conner. With his family heading to bed around him and his wife Louise (Katey Sagal) waiting for him, Dan thinks back to his children's youth, the many happy memories they've shared in the house, and the fights and pranks they've played on one another. He smiles, looks tearfully into the camera, and says "Goodnight."

It's a small, low-key moment that caps a series finale filled with triumphs and tragedies for the family. Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf, who was initially hesitant to join the revival) manages to tough her way back into a position on the Lanford Police Department, passing the reentry exam after episodes of self-doubt. Mark Conner-Healy (Ames McNamara) eschews going to college, deciding instead to move to New York and take a position in a cyber security firm. Louise and Dan, Tyler (Sean Astin) and Becky (Lecy Goranson), and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) all reaffirm their love for one another after suffering through relationship shakeups.

And Dan finally receives a check from the class action suit filed against the pharmaceutical company that manufactured the pain pill which caused Roseanne's (Roseanne Barr) demise. The family only earns $700 for their troubles, after months of debating whether to testify. That it all ends with Dan's bittersweet reminiscence is fitting — as is that the line tuned out to be a cast member's idea.