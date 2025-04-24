Havoc Review: Tom Hardy's Action Movie Doesn't Live Up To The Promised Chaos Of The Title

While I can't deny that the film does indeed live up to its title, it's a disappointment because it feels like a filmmaker who previously set a new template for the genre falling behind the pack, imitating the action hits that followed in the wake of his two "Raid" efforts. There's a frenetic, live-action cartoon-style car chase reminiscent of "Mad Max: Fury Road" that opens the film, before a plethora of shoot-out set pieces that feel eerily identical to those in the "John Wick" franchise — especially a neon-drenched nightclub bloodbath scored to ear-splitting EDM. Gareth Evans is obviously gifted at staging such scenes, but they never feel particularly thrilling, so much as they feel like well-crafted copies of more memorable moments of cinematic violence. Maybe it's the Netflix effect; even though this looks a cut above your average streaming film, there's still an algorithmic quality to each of its components.

Set in a miserable American metropolis that looks closer to the sci-fi noir cityscapes of "Dark City" than a gritty, grounded genre flick, Tom Hardy plays the brooding crooked cop Walker, a man whose demeanor couldn't be better suited to the climate around him. A cynic who despises the city's corruption, despite being in bed with many of its worst offenders, the detective finds his worlds colliding when politician Lawrence Beaumont (Forest Whittaker) enlists him to help find his son, who is caught in the middle of several shady underworld dealings. If this narrative sounds generic, then this is likely by design, with the writer-slash-director less interested in exploring this city's seedy underbelly than he is with forcing all its most insidious inhabitants into conflict with each other — it's always clear that he conceived of the set pieces first and worked backwards from there. This isn't always a problem, as even the briefest scenes — like Walker daydreaming an operatic gangland mass shooting — live up to the promise of the title. But it's this sheer artificiality in their conception that makes the film feel derivative of other recent, hyper-stylish action efforts, often feeling like pretty set dressing on an unremarkable, generic crime tale.

Hardy can't be blamed for this, as even though he isn't breaking any new ground with wild accent work this time, he still packs the offbeat intensity that makes this familiar antihero archetype feel more distinct than it likely does on the page. Nobody else elevates this material beyond the cliches on the dramatic front, and the longer Evans spends on a brooding crime procedural in-between the fights he's best adept at bringing to life, the more my interest waned whenever we cut back to the next dose of gratuitous killing. It's perhaps why my initial spark of excitement at a "Fury Road" indebted opening had soured by the time we got to the umpteenth of countless "John Wick" adjacent gun fights, because it's easier to pick apart the flaws in the spectacle when there's not enough narrative substance holding it together.