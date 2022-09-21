How Netflix Helped Tom Hardy Prepare For His Impressive Jiu-Jitsu Tournament Win

When it comes to his movie roles, "The Revenant" Oscar-nominated actor Tom Hardy has clearly proven he is willing to go the extra mile, whether that includes hopping into the ring for the MMA-inspired sports drama "Warrior" or getting physical by learning Brazilian jiu-jitsu for his upcoming Netflix film "Havoc."

Hardy's stunning commitment to "Havoc" unfolded in public Saturday, September 17, when The Direct reported that the "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "Venom" star not only took part in the UMAC Milton Jeynes Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open in the U.K., he also ended up winning the championship in his division. The outlet secured photos and social media posts from the event, where Hardy was reportedly cordial to fans despite his movie star status.

"It was a real pleasure to have him compete at our event ... Everyone recognized him but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him ... It was a real pleasure to have him compete at our event," said the spokesman for the event's host, the Ultimate Martial Arts Championships.

Naturally, actors — unless they are Tom Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick" or the "Mission: Impossible" movies — don't have to do their own stunt work and can rely on a stunt performer to take all the lumps in a film production. Clearly, that wasn't Hardy's intention with "Havoc," and he's explained why.