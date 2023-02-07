Early Reactions To Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Are Incredibly Exciting

With the Avengers established as Earth's premier superhero force and the Guardians of the Galaxy patrolling the stars, a new hero emerged in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2015. At long last, Ant-Man — the Scott Lang version, as portrayed by Paul Rudd — made it to the movies in his own self-titled film. It was a heist story full of action, laughs, and worldbuilding that would greatly impact the MCU in the years to come. Its sequel, 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp," delivered more of the same while also letting audiences know where the lead heroes were during the events of "Avengers: Infinity War."

After playing a key role in "Avengers: Endgame," helping the titular team navigate the microscopic Quantum Realm and undo Thanos' (Josh Brolin) "Infinity War" destruction, Ant-Man is coming back to the movies. The release of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is right around the corner, and it seems like a high-stakes affair to launch MCU Phase Five. Ant-Man, the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), and their family are sucked into the Quantum Realm with no method of escape. While trying to get home, they come face-to-face with the formidable warlord, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

In the wake of a few teasers and TV spots, the first reactions to "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" have hit the internet. For the most part, things are looking good for the long-awaited threequel.