Where Was Shōgun Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

Though portions of the series were shot outside, soundstages and backlots in Vancouver were used to construct the various rooms inside Osaka Castle. While production designer Helen Jarvis discovered that these spaces had low, flat ceilings in her research, she made sure to have no ceilings on the rooms the show shot in, giving the team more room for filming. This decision not only gave the director more shooting options, but it also opened up the lighting of the rooms. "[I]t was a bit of a cheat, but the rationale was that the city of Osaka is still being built and we got some great lighting effects in the meeting hall," she explained to Variety. "It would have been difficult with a solid low ceiling."

About 700 shoji screens were used to construct the Osaka Castle set. The images on them are authentic, based on Jarvis' research, but they were printed, rather than individually hand-painted, due to time constraints. "For all of our panels, we painted them with a beautiful color with some metallic powders in it, and ran the panels through a very large format printer to print those gorgeous designs," she revealed.

The castle wasn't the only set built on soundstages. The samurai houses within Osaka City were also crafted there, as were the inside cabins of the series' larger ships. Because Jarvis did "Peter Pan and Wendy" just before "Shōgun," she started there, refurbishing some of the ship sets from the former project for the latter. Between her knowledge coming in, research, and the help of an expert on the topic of Japanese boat building, Douglas Brooks, they built everything, from small fishing boats to the Erasmus.