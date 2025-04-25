We Rewatched Avengers: Endgame And It's Completely Different Now

In some ways it doesn't seem like that much time has passed since "Avengers: Endgame" hit theaters in 2019, but that amount of time is an eternity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since "Endgame" debuted, we've traversed through Marvel's fourth and fifth phases and have been greeted with a handful of brand-new heroes and a slew of new TV shows on Disney+. "Endgame" was the end of the road for some of the franchise's first superheroes, but as always the MCU timeline marches on.

As much as "Endgame" was a celebration of all the movies that led up to it, the film also broke new ground in the MCU. It raised the importance of the quantum realm and introduced both time travel and the concept of alternate realities into the franchise. In the years since "Endgame" was released, we've seen several characters break into the multiverse, and we've gotten a deep dive into the intricacies of time travel thanks to the TVA in "Loki" and "Deadpool and Wolverine." While exploring these new concepts, the latest MCU phases have also given some more fan-favorite characters touching sendoffs and introduced fresh teams of heroes.

So while the years since "Endgame" have gone quickly, they've been full of change for the MCU. The big finale to Marvel's "Infinity Saga" will always hold a special place in the franchise, but there's no denying that the MCU's evolution has changed the way we see the film.