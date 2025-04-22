NCIS: Origins Revealed The True Identity Of The Sandman (And It's Absolutely Tragic)

Considering how important Luke Fletcher has been to Gibbs' ability to deal with his war-based trauma and everything that happened to his wife and daughter, is it any wonder that he won't trust easily in the future? There's a reason why Gibbs only relies on a handful of people before he gathers his team in "NCIS," and it's because of betrayals like the one levied on him by Luke.

Of course, he's also protecting a dark secret of his own — the fact that he's the one who shot Pedro Hernandez (George Paez), the drug dealer who killed his wife and daughter. So he naturally behaves like a loner until he's older, when the "NCIS" team eventually finds its way into his heart.

That's going to take a while, of course. Until then, Gibbs is going to be spending his time dodging questions — just like the ones that will be posed to him during the Season 1 finale, when he first makes the acquaintance of future "NCIS: Los Angeles" character Lara Macy (Claire Berger). He may be relieved that he's solved the Sandman case — even though it takes a toll on him — but he'll soon be wading into a whole heap of new problems.