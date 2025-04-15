Why NCIS: Origins Episode 16's First Minor Character Death Feels Wrong

Contains spoilers for "NCIS: Origins" Season 1, Episode 16 — "Bugs"

Jamison "Bugs" Boyd (Jared Bankens) was definitely never intended to be a lifer on "NCIS: Origins." Boyd is pegged to be the sniper known as the Sandman, and he at least partially exists to intrigue key "NCIS" franchise character Special Agent Vera Strickland (Diany Rodriguez), who becomes fascinated with the case after Boyd confesses to killing Melanie Hewitt, her boyfriend, and two others. Yet, as he meets his doom in "Bugs," one kind of wishes that he would have lived a little longer — if only because the revelation of his innocence forces the team to take a step back and realize that even the guiltiest-looking suspect might not be what they seem.

Boyd vows to talk to Vera in Episode 16, but when the team reopens his case, they learn that the bedrock of his original confession is completely faulty. He wasn't the Sandman; he was a spotter for the assassin and worked as his partner. Boyd genuinely loved Melanie and she wasn't involved with the man the team presumed was her lover; she was just trying to stop the Sandman's rampage. He also didn't kill Melanie. The real Sandman is still on the loose — and Boyd becomes his latest victim at the end of his self-titled episode.