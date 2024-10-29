NCIS: Origins Confirms Gibbs' Darkest Secret

This article contains spoilers for "NCIS: Origins" Episode 4, "All's Not Lost"

"NCIS: Origins" has unveiled new Gibbs rules and shed some light on the agent's humble beginnings as an agent working in the field. For anyone wanting to learn more about the beloved detective's history, it's essential viewing. However, viewers shouldn't go into CBS' prequel series expecting a story about an aspirational go-getter rising to the top of his profession. This is a dark period of Leroy Jethro Gibbs' (Austin Stowell) life, and the show doesn't sugarcoat it.

Gibbs' "NCIS" backstory is littered with tragedy, but the deaths of his wife and daughter really shook him to the core. The agent has never truly moved on from losing his loved ones, but "NCIS: Origins" reveals that he completely lost the will to live in the wake of their deaths. "NCIS: Origins" Episode 3's canon-breaking conversation between Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid) and Gibbs' father, Jackson (Robert Taylor), sees them discuss the agent having a death wish, and they weren't exaggerating, as it's becoming more apparent with each passing episode.

Episode 4, "All's Not Lost," chronicles Gibbs' military history and him feeling suicidal in the heat of battle. What's more, if some events of the main "NCIS" series are anything to go by, it's going to take a while until the agent rediscovers his desire to live.