NCIS: Origins Season 1 Finale Will Feature The Return Of An NCIS: Los Angeles Character

Contains spoilers for "NCIS: Origins" Season 1, Episode 18 — "Cecilia"

Expect a major blast from the future when "NCIS: Origins" wraps up its first season this month. The episode, titled "Cecilia," will find Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) coping with the investigation surrounding the murder of Pedro Hernandez (Thomas Rosales Jr.) — the drug dealer who killed Gibbs' family. Gibbs is hiding a dark secret: he murdered Hernandez in Tijuana before joining NIS, unable to stomach the man's constant taunting. Gibbs will end up working with a future ally and head of another division of the "NCIS" world – Lara Macy (Claire Berger), currently a military police investigator.

In the future, Macy ends up climbing the ranks at NCIS. She'll become the Special Agent in Charge at the Office of Special Projects in the Los Angeles arm of the NIS. Fans of the franchise will recall that she had a big role in "Legend," the "NCIS" two-parter that served as a backdoor pilot for "NCIS: Los Angeles." Played there by Louise Lombard, Lara evolves into a gutsy, go-get-'em type who also serves as the team's driving force.

But her part in the show's storyline was taken over by the much older Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) when the California-set spin-off was greenlit to series; during the events of "Legend," Lara is reassigned to a French outpost so Hetty can take over. Lara is eventually killed off on "NCIS" during Season 7's "Patriot Down" in a violent murder. Fans also know she will have a huge role in assuring that Gibbs has a future in "NCIS."