Fire Country Season 3: Who Plays Walter Leone?

Starting out as a young actor, Jeff Fahey earned his stripes in six episodes of "One Life to Live" before signing on as Tyree in "Silverado," the first of many Western roles. He bounced between direct-to-video fare like "Psycho III" and "Backfire" and guest-starring parts on shows like "Miami Vice" before getting his big break in "White Hunter Black Heart" as Peter Verrill. In 1992 he was cast as Jobe Smith in the sci-fi cult classic "The Lawnmower Man." While it's been called one of the 10 worst Stephen King movies of all time and fans have critiqued the film for having some very '90's special effects that look terrible, the movie still has a loyal fanbase.

Fahey continued to make his name as a B-movie king, interspersing roles in mainstream films and TV shows. The same year he appeared as Ike Clanton in "Wyatt Earp," he showed up in the direct-to-cable thriller "Temptation" and the Bo Derek vehicle "Woman of Desire." He landed his first regular TV role with "The Marshall," which lasted for 25 episodes. He also played Peter Rooker in the direct-to-video "Darkman" sequel "Die Darkman Die," and appeared in a large number of TV movies throughout the 1990s.

Fahey eventually became a regular face in Robert Rodriguez productions, appearing as J.T. in the "Planet Terror" segment of "Grindhouse," as Uncle Eddie in "From Dusk 'til Dawn: The Series," and as Booth in "Machete." He subsequently played Frank Lapidus in "Lost," appeared in seven episodes of "Justified" as Zachariah and was McTeague in "Alita: Battle Angel." More recently, he appeared in the critically derided "Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1" as Tracker. Fahey is a seasoned, well-traveled character actor at this point, and "Fire Country" definitely helps keep that legacy alive.