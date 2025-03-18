Fire Country Season 3: Who Plays Finn?

Contains spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 3, Episodes 14 and 15 — "Death Trap" and "One Last Time."

With the love triangle we didn't want safely avoided and her ex-love Bode Leone (Max Thieriot) pressing forward with his life, Gabriela Perez (Stephanie Arcila) is finally moving on from her messy romantic entanglements with a nice guy on "Fire Country." After all, Bode took a big step forward after kissing Audrey James (Leven Rambin) a few episodes ago, and Gabriela ought to celebrate after surviving her reckless dive off the deep end. She managed to connect with a handsome fellow named Finn (Blake Lee), the kind neighbor of Estelle (Brenda Matthews) the hoarder whose stash puts everyone's lives in danger in the episode "Death Trap." Gabriela flirts with Finn as they clear out the property and cool a fire in the building, and soon the two of them are contemplating a major romance. In "One Last Time," the twosome finally decide to go out on a date together, which means that Gabriela is finally back in the game at long last and has scored a chance to find a new kind of love — something different from her tempestuous union with Bode.

The man playing Finn has developed quite a name for himself as a character actor. He's become well known for his roles in queer-centric media and has also made a name for himself on television in both comedic and dramatic roles. Here's where you might have seen him before.