Does Maddie Die In 9-1-1? Jennifer Love Hewitt's Future On The Show Explained

After surviving so many horrifying things, one would think the universe might give Maddie a break. Unfortunately, it does not — and it all comes down to a twist of fate. Maddie is manning a phone line at her job when a call from a seemingly suicidal man comes in. It turns out that he's kidnapped a girl named Jayna, and while Maddie tries to keep him on the line, they trace the call. But the number leads Athena (Angela Bassett) to an empty lot and, he hangs up before Maddie can do more.

Maddie and Athena are interviewed by Amber Braeburn, a missing persons detective who sees a connection between the caller and a ten-year-old murder and kidnapping case. Maddie does some poking around, but Amber already has a suspect in Richard Bullock, who is on her radar due to prior offenses. When "Richard" calls back, Maddie reacts with feigned compassion to keep him talking and hopefully rescue Jayna — until he threatens to kill Jee-Yun. Maddie then coaxes "Richard" into killing himself to spare Jayna, a Maddie scene that might go too far for some but makes sense considering the situation. When Maddie hears a gunshot, she thinks that's what happened. The police subsequently recover Jayna, and all seems well.

But it's not. That night, Maddie is accosted and drugged by Amber. When she comes to, Braeburn is mumbling to herself and Maddie realizes Amber has Dissociative Identity Disorder, brought on by her own kidnapping and subsequent poor treatment by a 9-1-1 operator. What's more, she's a serial killer. Maddie soon realizes she was speaking with Amber's other personality, Peter, on the phone, and the dead man at the scene was set up to take the fall for Amber's crimes. Maddie nearly becomes Amber's next victim via a slit throat, but Athena shoots Amber dead before she can attack Jee-Yun and Chim. Maddie survives her ordeal, but she's left with nightmares and a severe case of PTSD. Even worse, she and Chim now have a far bigger problem to deal with.