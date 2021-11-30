The Maddie Scene That Went Too Far On 9-1-1

Fans zeroed in on Season 4 episode 3, "Future Tense," for the moment when Maddie went too far. During the episode, Buck admits to Maddie and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) that he's been going to therapy — not for work-related reasons, but for personal ones. This makes Maddie feel inadequate as a sister. Then, she informs their parents about her brother going to therapy.

Fans thought Maddie was getting in Buck's way. "Is it just me or does she get on your nerves?" wrote Redditor u/jodijolean. "I am watching the episode where Buck opens up about going to therapy and I am just not a fan of how she is acting about it. Like, yes, it's a big step, but she is acting like it is a bad thing when it is really good for Buck and his development."

Many agreed. One pointed out that going to their parents amounted to a betrayal. "Why did she feel the need to immediately turn around and tell their parents (who she knows buck doesn't speak to) about something so personal?" wondered Redditor u/biilieekiidd.

Some fans did come to Maddie's defense, though, pointing out that her reaction likely stems from their abusive childhood. "They come from a family that doesn't talk about things, so for Buck to take that step would make Maddie worried, and in her personal experience therapy was for serious issues," wrote Redditor u/Nataku81.

All in all, it's a quintessential Maddie moment. She's a complicated character. Like many other moments when she goes "too far," there's usually a reason why.