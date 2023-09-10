Suits: Who Plays Scottie & Why Is She Familiar To Grey's Anatomy Fans?

As streaming fans continue to discover, and rediscover, the thrilling world of legal eaglery that unfolds over nine seasons of "Suits," they likely continue to marvel at just how many top-notch actors have joined the ensemble as guest stars over the years. And it's easy enough to argue that Abigail Spencer ranks pretty high on any list of the series' most memorable short-term players.

As it was, Spencer had a few more chances to impact the series' narrative than most, with her deliciously shrewd attorney, Dana Scott, making a total of 15 appearances on "Suits" between Seasons 1 and 8. Dana is, of course, better known to the "Suits" fandom as "Scottie," though series diehards know she earns a few more colorful nicknames from the Pearson Specter lot. She maybe makes a point of it earning their ire too, as Pearson Specter is her former firm and is headed by her ex-beau Harvey Specter.

Spencer clearly reveled in Scottie's genius-level, if sometimes devious, maneuvering during her "Suits" appearances. Still, the character's oft-abrasive attitude toward the Pearson Specter crew was no doubt shocking to "Grey's Anatomy" fans used to seeing her play the more kind-hearted Dr. Megan Hunt between the show's 14th and 18th seasons. The younger sister of the show's Dr. Owen Hunt, the former army surgeon makes her way to Seattle after spending 10 years in captivity. And she eventually plays a key role in helping her brother recover after his near-fatal car crash.