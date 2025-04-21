Is The Brutalist Based On A True Story? The Real-Life Inspirations Behind László Tóth

"The Brutalist," Brady Corbet's 3.5-hour historical fiction drama, has been widely celebrated as one of the best movies of 2024. In her 10/10 review of "The Brutalist" for Looper, Audrey Fox praised the film as "an exciting new vision of the American epic film, which will no doubt cast a long shadow over cinema for years to come." The movie received 10 Academy Award nominations, winning three Oscars for original score, cinematography, and Adrien Brody's lead performance as László Tóth, a Hungarian Jewish architect who immigrates to America after surviving the Holocaust.

The believability of Brody's performance and the production's overall attention to detail left some viewers wondering whether "The Brutalist" was a true story. The 70mm roadshow screenings even gave away "biographical" brochures about László Tóth's work, further enhancing the feeling that this could be a real-life story of an actual artist. Could be — but isn't. The fact of the matter is that "The Brutalist" is an original work of fiction. Though Corbet and co-writer Mona Fastvold drew loose inspiration from various real people and events in crafting the script, it's not a close enough parallel to any singular influence to even say it's based on a true story.