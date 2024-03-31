NCIS' Biggest Crime Solving Mistakes Debunked By Former FBI Agent & Procedural Expert

"NCIS" tends to crunch down the amount of time in which evidence is processed, including DNA testing and the handling of evidence. Naturally, in the real world, crime scene investigators require more time. "Depending on the exact evidence being examined and subject to scientific processes, the time to get results can vary from a few days to a few weeks and even a few months," reported Bobby Chacon. He says that the wait time can change depending on expediency and caseload, which may slow or speed up the amount of time needed.

What of the team's occasional reliance on blood spatter evidence to solve crimes? Chacon notes that sometimes, the science is still helpful and definitely admissible in court but it doesn't tell the entire legal tale. "Such evidence is never used to "solve" a crime. Blood spatter, like almost all other forensic evidence, is almost never determinative of guilt (with few exceptions such as DNA). Instead, blood spatter analysis and other forensic evidence are used to build a picture of what happened, and this picture is hopefully supported by other independent evidence and witness testimony," he explained. As in many cases on "NCIS," this proves to be part of a logic puzzle that investigators must solve and make sense of for juries.

Chacon points out that toxicology, bloodwork, fingerprints, and DNA are the most reliable forensic sciences. The least reliable? Shoe print, hair and fiber evidence, and bite marks. "These simply leave too much to interpretation and less to science," he said, noticing that bite mark evidence has increasingly been discredited since the 2000s.