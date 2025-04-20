What The Cast Of Monk Looks Like Today
There are a plethora of procedural police dramas on television, many of which feature detectives with seemingly superhuman skills. One of the most acclaimed entries in the genre is "Monk," which ran for eight seasons and 125 episodes from 2002 to 2009. The series stars Tony Shalhoub as the titular detective, and to call him quirky is an understatement. Monk has several personal issues — including obsessive-compulsive disorder and a number of phobias — that make him difficult to work with, but he always gets "the guy" despite his social limitations.
Of course, Monk doesn't do it all on his own, and he requires near-constant care, collaboration, and support from his assistant, friends, and former colleagues in the San Francisco Police Department as he catches criminals week after week. Throughout its run on the USA Network, "Monk" received widespread adulation and critical acclaim. It won eight Primetime Emmy Awards, among many other accolades for its cast and production. On top of its television success, there have been 19 novels to date that keep the story going.
The final episode of "Monk" aired in December 2009, but fans got a chance to catch up with the cast in a follow-up film, "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie," which hit Peacock in December 2023. While many cast members returned, not everyone could, so it's interesting to take a peek at what the cast of "Monk" looks like today. It doesn't include everyone, but these 10 actors were at the heart of what made "Monk" so wildly successful.
Tony Shalhoub (Adrian Monk)
Long before he found his way to becoming Adrian Monk, Tony Shalhoub started out in theater, film, and television in the 1980s. Decent parts during that decade helped him make inroads into the industry, but 1991 was a banner year for Shalhoub. That's when he landed a role in the Coen Brothers' "Barton Fink," and also began playing Antonio Scarpacci in "Wings," a role he continued throughout much of the 1990s. That part, in particular, put Shalhoub on the map as he moved forward in a varied and impressive career.
Shalhoub closed out the decade with appearances in "Gattaca," "Men in Black," and "Galaxy Quest," all of which allowed him to show off his skills in playing unusual characters. That likely helped Shalhoub on his path to becoming Monk, winning three Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for portraying the eccentric yet talented detective throughout the show's run.
Aside from returning as Monk in the 2023 film, Shalhoub has acted in a variety of different, unrelated projects. He played Abe Weissman in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," a role for which he earned his fourth Primetime Emmy Award. Additionally, Shalhoub has lent his voice to numerous animated characters, including Luigi in the "Cars" franchise. He continues to appear in films and on television, and he won a Tony Award for his performance in 2018's "The Band's Visit."
Ted Levine (Captain Leland Stottlemeyer)
Ted Levine's Captain Leland Stottlemeyer is one of the most important characters in "Monk," and a significant role in his career. Stottlemeyer is Monk's closest and most trusted friend, and he's also his advocate, ensuring the SFPD continues to find cases to keep him afloat. He's there when Monk needs him the most and is crucial in his character development, helping him through the death of his wife and his return to investigative work.
Before landing the part, Levine was perhaps best known for playing Buffalo Bill in "The Silence of the Lambs." As the movie's main serial killer antagonist, whom Agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) hunts, Levine delivered a genuinely creepy performance. More movie roles followed, including supporting parts in the 1995 crime epic "Heat" and 2001's "The Fast and the Furious," though none reached the same level of attention as Bill. Much of Levine's success has been on the small screen, where he's appeared as everything from doctors to authority figures. He's been in numerous television films and has also voiced several characters, including the DC Comics supervillain Sinestro, in DC Comics' animated movies and series.
The success of "Monk" boosted Levine's name recognition, and his work has continued on the big and small screens as well as in the theater. Some of the more notable films he's appeared in after "Monk" include "Shutter Island" and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," while in television, Levine has starred in "Big Sky," "The Alienist," and "Mayfair Witches" as Julian Mayfair (pictured above).
Jason Gray-Stanford (Lieutenant Randy Disher)
Captain Stottlemeyer is a brilliant detective, but he doesn't work alone. Jason Gray-Stanford plays Lieutenant Randy Disher, his subordinate whose level of investigative prowess doesn't quite match that of the captain or Mr. Monk. Lieutenant Disher is the type of police officer who wants to do well but doesn't have the innate talent to pick apart a crime scene like Monk does. This makes him into the comic relief, but on more than a few occasions, he proves his worth.
Gray-Stanford's career has been diverse: he started out in television but found a talent for voicing characters in English dubs of popular Japanese anime series and films. Some of these include "Ranma ½," the "Fatal Fury" franchise, "Dragon Ball Z," and many more. But Gray-Stanford hasn't remained fully behind the microphone. His acting resume included walk-on appearances in shows like "Highlander" and "The X-Files" before he scored the role in "Monk."
After the series ended, he's continued to appear in various small roles in major television series. These include guest roles in "Justified," "NCIS," "Bones," "Supergirl," and "The Boys." In 2018, Gray-Stanford had a health scare when he underwent heart failure, requiring a heart transplant two years later. He's since recovered and went on to appear in "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" as well as "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie."
Bitty Schram (Sharona Fleming)
Bitty Schram only spent a few seasons on "Monk," but her work in the series helped to establish Mr. Monk's unusual traits and how to handle them. Before "Monk," one of Schram's biggest roles came in 1992's "A League of Their Own," as Evelyn Gardner. She's the right fielder who elicits a memorable outcry from Tom Hanks' Jimmy Dugan when he declares, "Are you crying? Are you crying?! There's no crying! There's no crying in baseball!"
Schram continued appearing in movies like "One Fine Day" and series like "Felicity" before joining the cast of "Monk." As Sharona Fleming, Schram serves a pivotal role in Monk's ability to function, as she works as both his nurse and assistant. Her presence helps move things along across multiple cases, and she keeps Monk on track. Sharona is also steadfast in pushing Monk out of his comfort zone, making her a crucial aspect of his life.
Schram left "Monk" during Season 3, only returning for the aptly-titled Season 8 episode, "Mr. Monk and Sharona." After departing "Monk," Schram performed sporadically in movies and a few television series, but she's had only a single film role since the 2000s. Her last credited part came as Officer Lori in the 2016 film "Moments of Clarity," for which she was nominated for a Maverick Movie Award alongside the rest of the cast. Her only previous award nomination was for a Golden Globe in 2004 for playing Sharona, though she didn't win.
Traylor Howard (Natalie Teeger)
With Bitty Schram's departure from "Monk," Traylor Howard was tapped to fill in the gap as Natalie Teeger. She's not a nurse, nor is she a natural assistant, but her presence helps bring Monk back to the table after he stumbles following Sharona's departure. Natalie's personality is somewhat antithetical to Sharona's, as she's more accommodating when dealing with Monk's quirks. Still, she follows him around, helping him solve cases in much the same way as her predecessor. She's also joined by her daughter, Julie (Emmy Clarke), and several episodes touch on the relationship between all three characters. Being a single mother, Natalie has much in common with Sharona, but she addresses her boss as "Mr. Monk," abandoning Sharona's preference to call him "Adrian."
Howard began acting in the 1990s, primarily on television, in series like "Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," "Boston Common," and "The West Wing." Her breakout role came as one of the leads opposite Ryan Reynolds in "Two Girls and a Guy" (aka "Two Girls, a Guy, and a Pizza Place"), which ran for four seasons on ABC. She also worked in films, appearing in a significant role in the much-derided "Son of the Mask."
"Monk" represents Howard's most significant acting work to date, and while she continued in other productions, she hasn't landed a similarly high-profile role. After "Monk," she voiced a character in "Simon Says Save the Climate!," but most of her time remains attached to "Monk." Her most recent film credit is a return to portraying Natalie in "Mr. Monk's Last Case," and she's had nothing on the horizon as of April 2025.
Emmy Clarke (Julie Teeger)
Natalie Teeger enters "Monk" in Season 3 alongside her daughter, Julie, played by Emmy Clarke. The latter started acting at the age of 12, beginning in 2003's "My House in Umbria." Her next role was in "Monk," where she played Julie in 24 episodes across six seasons. As Natalie's daughter, Julie takes up her attention throughout the show, which often runs afoul of Mr. Monk's interests. He is consistently incapable of regaining Natalie's attention, but becomes close to her daughter over time.
Fans got to watch as Clarke grew up on "Monk," which ended when she was 18. During the show's production, she appeared in "Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus" and continued performing in various movies and TV series into adulthood. Her most recent acting gig was in a 2020 episode of "The Warlock." After "Monk" ended, Clarke went to school, earning a bachelor's degree in communications and media studies from Fordham University, which she uses in her day job.
She hasn't officially retired from acting, but these days, Clarke primarily works as a Vertical Team Lead for TikTok, which she's done since July 2022. Unsurprisingly, given her job, Clarke is active on the platform and on other social media sites, including Instagram, where she shares pics of her activities, friends, and family. She has a passion for dance, which she's discussed in interviews, though Clarke admits to not being as good as someone who attended dance school, so it's more of a hobby for her.
Stanley Kamel (Dr. Charles Kroger)
One of the most fundamental aspects of Adrian Monk is his mental health, as he's afflicted with everything from obsessive-compulsive disorder to a fear of milk. While his assistants, Sharona and Natalie, help him function, it's his time in therapy that aids in his recovery more than anything. When the series begins, he's treated by Dr. Charles Kroger, played by Stanley Kamel. Kamel's career started in the 1960s, with most of his roles being on the small screen well into the '70s, including 182 episodes of the daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives."
Kamel managed to act in several feature films during his career, including "Star 80" and "Dead Men Don't Die," but it was television where he showed up the most. He found roles in a variety of popular series like "The Mod Squad," "Kojak," "Cagney and Lacey," and "Knight Rider," long before appearing in "Monk." He played Dr. Kroger in 43 episodes, with his last appearance being Season 6's "Mr. Monk Paints His Masterpiece."
Kamel is one of several "Monk" actors who passed away, with his death coming during the show's production. He died from a heart attack on April 8, 2008, at the age of 65, two months after his final episode aired. His death impacted the series, with Monk going through a downward spiral after losing his friend and therapist and a new doctor coming in to help him overcome the loss and move on with his life.
Hector Elizondo (Dr. Neven Bell)
Hector Elizondo joined the cast of "Monk" in the wake of Stanley Kamel's passing, playing Monk's replacement therapist, Dr. Nevin Bell. Elizondo began playing Dr. Bell in 2008 and continued until the series' end, returning for a memorable moment in "Mr. Monk's Last Case." In the film, he admits to having retired, but he can't stop treating Monk because he cares for him so dearly. It's a lovely scene between the two longtime friends, and it also marks an important moment in Monk's life, as it helps him move beyond his various mental health ailments.
Before and after "Monk," Elizondo spent his career appearing in numerous movies and television series, many of which were incredibly popular. Some of his prominent parts include Arthur Willis in "The Flamingo Kid," Barnard Thompson in "Pretty Woman," and Dr. Philip Watters in 141 episodes of "Chicago Hope," for which he earned a Primetime Emmy Award.
After "Monk" concluded, Elizondo continued working in films and TV, and was an in-demand voice actor, racking up over 25 different characters, including Commissioner James Gordon in "The Lego Batman Movie." Perhaps his best-known later role came opposite Tim Allen in the hit sitcom "Last Man Standing," which ran for nine seasons from 2011-2021. Elizondo eventually retired, but Tony Shalhoub managed to convince him to return for "Mr. Monk's Last Case," mirroring his character's unsuccessful desire to end his career. They managed to shoot his scenes in a single day, and Elizondo is now retired for real.
Melora Hardin (Trudy Monk)
When fans first meet Adrian Monk, it's made clear that he was a police officer who had a breakdown after his wife, Trudy, died in a horrific car bomb explosion. It's the one case Monk could never solve, and Trudy, as performed by Melora Hardin, is an important element in what makes Monk the man he is. It's her absence that makes Trudy so impactful, and because Trudy is dead, Hardin appears primarily in flashbacks, showing how she and Adrian met along with snippets from their dating and married life together. She played a fake Trudy named Cameron in one episode, but mainly spent her time on the show as Monk's one and only love interest.
Hardin's acting career began in the 1970s, and she's been in a multitude of productions in the decades since. She had roles in "Iron Eagle," "The Rocketeer," "Absolute Power," and "The Hot Chick" in the years leading up to her time in "Monk." Both during and after her time on "Monk," Hardin also starred in another little show many recognize her from, "The Office." She portrayed Jan Levinson, Vice President of Northeast Sales for Dunder Mifflin and volatile love interest of Michael Scott (Steve Carell).
More recent credits include "Transparent," "The Bold Type," and 2023's "Mr. Monk's Last Case," where she reprised the role of Trudy. In addition to acting, Hardin directed a docuseries, "Thunder, Hunter, and Me," and created her own line of pictorial, abstract wallpaper called Storyboards by Melora Hardin.
John Turturro (Ambrose Monk)
John Turturro appeared in only three episodes of "Monk," but he made a mark as Adrian's brother, Ambrose. Like Adrian, Ambrose has difficulty negotiating the world and is agoraphobic, so he almost never ventures outside. When we first meet Ambrose in Season 3, he's barely functional and refuses to leave the house because he's still waiting for his father to return. Adrian knows this won't happen, but eventually, their dad does show up, but not in a way that helps Ambrose, a sympathetic character who finds himself wrapped up in a murder mystery. Turturro depicts Ambrose with sensitivity and grace, making it one of his most evocative performances.
Three episodes of "Monk" barely registers as a blip in Turturro's long career, which spans five decades. He and Tony Shalhoub first worked together in "Barton Fink," where Turturro starred as the lead. Some of his other notable pre-"Monk" roles include films like "Do the Right Thing," "Miller's Crossing," "The Big Lebowski," and "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" His more recent notable performances include playing Carmine Falcone in "The Batman" and Agent Simmons in the "Transformers" film franchise. Lately, Turturro's biggest role has been on "Severance" as Irving Baliff, where he helped bring Christopher Walken onto the cast. Irving is an unusual character, which is something Turturro has gravitated toward throughout his career.