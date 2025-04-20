There are a plethora of procedural police dramas on television, many of which feature detectives with seemingly superhuman skills. One of the most acclaimed entries in the genre is "Monk," which ran for eight seasons and 125 episodes from 2002 to 2009. The series stars Tony Shalhoub as the titular detective, and to call him quirky is an understatement. Monk has several personal issues — including obsessive-compulsive disorder and a number of phobias — that make him difficult to work with, but he always gets "the guy" despite his social limitations.

Of course, Monk doesn't do it all on his own, and he requires near-constant care, collaboration, and support from his assistant, friends, and former colleagues in the San Francisco Police Department as he catches criminals week after week. Throughout its run on the USA Network, "Monk" received widespread adulation and critical acclaim. It won eight Primetime Emmy Awards, among many other accolades for its cast and production. On top of its television success, there have been 19 novels to date that keep the story going.

The final episode of "Monk" aired in December 2009, but fans got a chance to catch up with the cast in a follow-up film, "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie," which hit Peacock in December 2023. While many cast members returned, not everyone could, so it's interesting to take a peek at what the cast of "Monk" looks like today. It doesn't include everyone, but these 10 actors were at the heart of what made "Monk" so wildly successful.