Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie - Everything You Need To Know

Since "Monk" ended its illustrious run after eight seasons in 2009, viewers probably assumed they wouldn't see Tony Shalhoub's infamous private detective solving any more investigations. But it appears that the beloved character from USA Network's popular comedy drama will make a triumphant return to the small screen in his very own feature-length film, "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie."

A detective and consultant with OCD and an array of phobias, Adrian Monk was successfully able to get to the bottom of many mysteries, as was seen in the show's hefty catalog consisting of 125 episodes. The series capped things off with the titular investigator finally solving the case regarding his deceased wife, Trudy Monk (Melora Hardin), conquering some of his phobias, and deciding to still consult for the police while getting closer to his stepdaughter, Molly (Alona Tal). But despite the happy ending that wrapped things up nicely, it seems Shalhoub's character isn't quite finished yet. The actor himself unveiled the big news regarding the "Monk" motion picture when discussing things he had in the works at the time.

"We're going to do — I'm not sure if I'm doing a spoiler alert here — but we're doing a 'Monk' 90-minute movie for streaming," the actor said in an interview on "Unheard Stories" with Dr. Loubna Hassanieh. "And we're going to start shooting that in May. It's Monk post-COVID, so he's in trouble. We're bringing everybody back, all of the characters." Before the final investigation gets underway, fans should familiarize themselves with the details regarding "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie."