Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie - Everything You Need To Know
Since "Monk" ended its illustrious run after eight seasons in 2009, viewers probably assumed they wouldn't see Tony Shalhoub's infamous private detective solving any more investigations. But it appears that the beloved character from USA Network's popular comedy drama will make a triumphant return to the small screen in his very own feature-length film, "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie."
A detective and consultant with OCD and an array of phobias, Adrian Monk was successfully able to get to the bottom of many mysteries, as was seen in the show's hefty catalog consisting of 125 episodes. The series capped things off with the titular investigator finally solving the case regarding his deceased wife, Trudy Monk (Melora Hardin), conquering some of his phobias, and deciding to still consult for the police while getting closer to his stepdaughter, Molly (Alona Tal). But despite the happy ending that wrapped things up nicely, it seems Shalhoub's character isn't quite finished yet. The actor himself unveiled the big news regarding the "Monk" motion picture when discussing things he had in the works at the time.
"We're going to do — I'm not sure if I'm doing a spoiler alert here — but we're doing a 'Monk' 90-minute movie for streaming," the actor said in an interview on "Unheard Stories" with Dr. Loubna Hassanieh. "And we're going to start shooting that in May. It's Monk post-COVID, so he's in trouble. We're bringing everybody back, all of the characters." Before the final investigation gets underway, fans should familiarize themselves with the details regarding "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie."
When will Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie release?
The first thing any good detective would do when looking into a new movie is figuring out when the feature film will be released, and it's probably best to start from the beginning. Not long after Tony Shalhoub first spilled the beans, Deadline reported that "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie" was officially in the works.
When the flick was announced, NBC Universal executive Michael Sluchan said in a statement, "The movie has the heart and humor of the original series with a contemporary relevance, and we're overjoyed to work with the original creative team, including Andy, David Hoberman, Randy Zisk, the unparalleled Tony Shalhoub, and our partners at UCP, for what is sure to be a must-see movie event for Peacock audiences." While plenty of enthusiasm was put on display for the project, a release date was left out of the announcement.
But based on what is known, the clues indicate it started production in May, will be 90 minutes long, is set for a Peacock streaming release, and people are very excited about fans getting to see "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie." While it's just speculation, the intel gathered could lead one to surmise that it could come out before the year ends or be an excellent addition to the 2024 lineup of streaming films. It's unclear if the film will play theatrically, either. The actual premiere date remains a mystery.
What is the plot of Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie?
The series "Monk" had a reputation for being considered by many to be one of the great mystery shows on television, so the film has a lot to live up to, especially when it comes to the story being told. "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie” will follow the titular detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder as he is pulled back in to investigate a case involving a journalist prepping for her wedding day — that reporter also happens to be Adrian Monk's stepdaughter, Molly, who was first introduced to fans in the final season of the comedy-drama.
The stakes are pretty high, and it seems like Monk will not have the easiest time getting back in the swing of things, at least according to the actor who plays him. "It's Monk present day after however long we've been away from him, 13 years now, going on 14 years," Shalhoub said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "This is post-COVID. Monk has been knocked back on his heels because of covid. He's older. He's not going to be chasing down things on the street and things like that. Hopefully. ... We're going to have to write to the fact that Monk's older." While Monk may not be as spry as he once was, fans of the series are aware that underestimating the former San Francisco homicide detective is never a good idea, especially when it comes to solving a case for someone he cares about.
Who is in the cast of Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie?
When feature-length film was first announced, it was revealed that several of the show's main stars would be back for "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie." Among those returning to the fold is, of course, Tony Shalhoub, who secured three Primetime Emmy wins for his efforts as the titular investigator over the course of eight seasons. After having accomplished so much as Adrian Monk, fans shouldn't be surprised that Shalhoub is thrilled to play the persona once again. "It's a really interesting story," the actor said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I can't say too much about it, but it's got all of the good elements that the show was always striving for with a few new twists. I'm really excited about revisiting it because when we ended it, it really felt like that was going to be it. ... But to have this opportunity to see where we all are [is special]. All of the characters have gone through some changes in those years."
It wouldn't be the same without Shalhoub, and for those wondering, he isn't the only person from the show in the mix for "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie." Other members of the cast of "Monk" returning for the film include Ted Levine as Leland Stottlemeyer, Traylor Howard as Natalie Teeger, Jason Gray-Stanford as Randy Disher, Melora Hardin as Trudy Monk, and Hector Elizando as Dr. Neven Bell.
Is there a trailer for Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie?
While conducting a thorough investigation into everything there is to know about "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie," most detectives would probably be on the lookout for any leads pertaining to the whereabouts of a trailer for the film. Unfortunately, any savvy sleuth solving the case of the missing preview will quickly realize that the trail gets cold pretty fast, and there is no evidence to suggest that any kind of teaser has been released yet for the "Monk" feature headed for Peacock.
But the lack of a trailer has not deterred the anticipation, and the excitement is very evident in comments regarding the fun premise from several Reddit users like u/FloridaFlamingoGirl, who posted, "Perfect way to do a reunion movie. Don't try to start an entirely new plot, just return to the conclusion and flesh it out a little more/add a little extra intrigue. Can't wait." Another user, u/Politivist, is so excited that they're not sure if 90 minutes will be enough time to satisfy their "Monk" obsession, writing, "This better be the longest movie on the history of the planet. They can't bring him back for only an hour and a half." And u/JazzFan20 was very excited Tony Shalhoub wasn't the only one making a comeback in the movie, posting, "Best news ever! So glad Natalie, Leland, Randy and Dr. Bell are all returning as well."
Given the buzz surrounding the "Monk" motion picture, it's wise to presume the hype will only increase when the trailer for "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie" is released.
Where you can watch previous seasons of Monk
While many would probably agree that there is never a bad time to throw on some "Monk," there is no denying that the news of "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie" has presented the perfect opportunity to get reacquainted with the original series. Reliving all of Adrian Monk's eye-opening cases and hilarious antics is the ideal way to prepare for the sleuth's final investigation and hold franchise followers over until the movie finally arrives.
Luckily, when it comes to watching what is arguably some of Tony Shalhoub's best work over and over again, there are a few options that fans in need of more Mr. Monk can look into. Episodes of "Monk" can be found on the streaming services Peacock and Amazon Prime Video, where every season is available to stream. In addition, individuals with a subscription to Philo or FuboTV also have access to the award-winning mystery comedy drama. Entries can also be found for rent or purchase through on-demand platforms such as Apple TV, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play. With eight seasons and over 120 entries to enjoy, there are plenty of memorable "Monk" moments to enjoy before "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie" makes its debut.