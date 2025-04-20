Where Is Danni Warren From Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 Today?

Junior Stew Danni Warren gained a reputation for stirring the pot during her time on "Below Deck Sailing Yacht." While definitely not as dramatic as Chef Mila, in between serving rich customers she managed to find time to get into it with her fellow crew members. She made enemies of foes like Daisy Kelliher, the show's chief stew; and stew Diana Cruz, who became an enemy on the field of romantic battle after mainly allying herself with Danni.

Danni was also notably lovelorn, looking for a fella far and wide before settling on a relationship with franchise veteran Chase Lemacks. Their relationship detonated in a toxic manner off-camera after eight months and a lot of on-and-off during the actual filming of "Sailing Yacht" itself, per multiple interviews Danni made after the show. They tried living together on a sailing boat, but everything soon went southward for the couple.

Bravo has confirmed that Season 6 will happen (though there's no public airdate yet), and rumors have flown about Danni returning. Time will tell if she's left "Below Deck" like Jared Woodin and Cat Baugh – but in the meantime, let's see what Danni's been up to lately.