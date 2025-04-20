Where Is Danni Warren From Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 Today?
Junior Stew Danni Warren gained a reputation for stirring the pot during her time on "Below Deck Sailing Yacht." While definitely not as dramatic as Chef Mila, in between serving rich customers she managed to find time to get into it with her fellow crew members. She made enemies of foes like Daisy Kelliher, the show's chief stew; and stew Diana Cruz, who became an enemy on the field of romantic battle after mainly allying herself with Danni.
Danni was also notably lovelorn, looking for a fella far and wide before settling on a relationship with franchise veteran Chase Lemacks. Their relationship detonated in a toxic manner off-camera after eight months and a lot of on-and-off during the actual filming of "Sailing Yacht" itself, per multiple interviews Danni made after the show. They tried living together on a sailing boat, but everything soon went southward for the couple.
Bravo has confirmed that Season 6 will happen (though there's no public airdate yet), and rumors have flown about Danni returning. Time will tell if she's left "Below Deck" like Jared Woodin and Cat Baugh – but in the meantime, let's see what Danni's been up to lately.
Danni Warren is active online
Danni Warren has continued an adventuresome life of world travel after "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" Season 5 wrapped. She chronicles it all on her Instagram and her TikTok account, both called dansdestinations, which chronicle her exploits across the world.
While showing off sparkling white sandy beaches, doing activities like parasailing and petting dolphins, and playing with her dog, Danni has become something of an influencer, doing promo work for Worldpackers and other apps. She's apparently gone back to relishing her singleness after the break-up with Chase Lemacks, and can be seen happy, free, and enjoying her wholeness on all of her social media. It's clear that even if she never makes it back on the show, she's succeeded in gaining the kind of life she wants to lead.
She continues to work as a stew on various yachts, and also maintaining a thriving, healthy, active social life. But does that social life include any of Danni's "Below Decks: Sailing Yacht" castmates?
Danni Warren's relationship with her castmates
Surprisingly, it does. Danni Warren seems to have maintained some form of contact with all of her colleagues, even Daisy Kelliher, with whom she had such a rebellious relationship when the former was her head stew. Danni has posted pictures of most of the crew on her Instagram, with Chef Cloyce Martin appearing the most frequently.
One person Danni definitely isn't in contact with anymore is Chase Lemacks. "We would just fight all the time, over money," she told FUBAR Radio. "So, we didn't have any money. It was really brutal, we couldn't afford to eat. I was struggling with health issues and stuff."
Living in different areas and having completely different prerogatives also contributed to their eventual breakup — and on top of that, Danni insisted the relationship was never that serious. Of course, all of this drama is partly why Danni is one of the most compelling "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" participants since Adam Glick.