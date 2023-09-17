What Happened To Chef Mila From Below Deck Mediterranean?

Bravo debuted "Below Deck" in 2013, offering audiences a reality television show about the trials and tribulations that come with working on a superyacht during charter season. The series became a small-screen success in short order, prompting the creation of several more seasons in addition to some spin-off material. For example, "Below Deck Mediterranean" premiered in 2016 and has stuck around for eight seasons. It staying on TV for so long is largely thanks to the fans that follow it so closely and the personalities those devoted viewers can't help but become entranced by.

One of the more buzz-worthy cast members to appear on "Below Deck Mediterranean" is Chef Mila Kolomeitseva from Season 4. She finds herself at the center of some serious controversy during her brief run on the show, hence why fans are so eager to know what she's up to in the aftermath. Unfortunately for those curious, she has maintained a low profile since her unfortunate "Below Deck Mediterranean" run. She's effectively absent from social media, with her Facebook page lacking any substantial information regarding her latest endeavors.

Thus, it seems that Kolomeitseva has no desire to return to the pop culture spotlight, which is probably for the best, given how her "Below Deck Mediterranean" run unfolded.