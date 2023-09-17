What Happened To Chef Mila From Below Deck Mediterranean?
Bravo debuted "Below Deck" in 2013, offering audiences a reality television show about the trials and tribulations that come with working on a superyacht during charter season. The series became a small-screen success in short order, prompting the creation of several more seasons in addition to some spin-off material. For example, "Below Deck Mediterranean" premiered in 2016 and has stuck around for eight seasons. It staying on TV for so long is largely thanks to the fans that follow it so closely and the personalities those devoted viewers can't help but become entranced by.
One of the more buzz-worthy cast members to appear on "Below Deck Mediterranean" is Chef Mila Kolomeitseva from Season 4. She finds herself at the center of some serious controversy during her brief run on the show, hence why fans are so eager to know what she's up to in the aftermath. Unfortunately for those curious, she has maintained a low profile since her unfortunate "Below Deck Mediterranean" run. She's effectively absent from social media, with her Facebook page lacking any substantial information regarding her latest endeavors.
Thus, it seems that Kolomeitseva has no desire to return to the pop culture spotlight, which is probably for the best, given how her "Below Deck Mediterranean" run unfolded.
Kolomeitseva's disastrous Below Deck Mediterranean tenure remains her biggest claim to fame
Coming into "Below Deck Mediterranean" as a supposed Cordon Bleu-trained chef, it seemed that Mila Kolomeitseva had the potential to do well on the program. However, things went from bad to worse for her in the blink of an eye. After recovering from food poisoning, she goes on to provide those aboard the superyacht Sirocco with nachos and tacos as well as a cake that tastes like baking soda above all else. As if all of that isn't bad enough, her words become even more off-putting than her cooking.
During an off-yacht gathering with other crew members after the first charter concluded, Kolomeitseva made the immensely homophobic remark that two men kissing isn't "normal." She then dug an even deeper hole for herself by voicing her support of Russian president Vladimir Putin to her crewmates. An argument ensued, she was later demoted, and much like fellow "Below Deck" franchise alum Danny Zureikat, she packed her things and unceremoniously left after a mere few episodes. Captain Sandy Yawn later theorized that Kolomeitseva lied on her resume to get the gig in the first place (via Decider).
Suffice to say, between her cooking and shocking stances, Mila Kolomeitseva will go down in history as arguably the single most infamous crew member to ever appear on "Below Decks Mediterranean."