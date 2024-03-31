Why Jared Woodin & Cat Baugh Left Below Deck In Season 11

It looks like some cruising cabins have opened up for the remainder of Season 11 of "Below Deck." During Episode 7, two crew members leave the St. David's employ. Cat Baugh, who joined up as a steward at the beginning of the season, finally quits after admitting she feels inadequate to the task at hand. "I'm just losing my mind right now," Baugh confesses to Chief Steward Fraser Olender, who tells Baugh to prioritize her mental health above anything. Fraser adds in a confessional, "I don't know what is going on, but you can look into someone's eyes sometimes and see that there is no more that they can give. They are going through enough to be incapable and I need to do what's right for her."

Bosun Jared Woodin's dismissal from the St. David is slightly less felicitous, as his tendency to misbehave after consuming alcohol catches up with him in rather spectacular fashion. Captain Kerry Titheradge fires him after he throws open the door of Barbie Pascual's room to argue with Kyle Stillie for failing to clean up after himself. "You're in a leadership role. You can't be acting like that. You gotta be above the fray. The way that you're treating these guys is not acceptable," Titheradge tells Woodin after the incident. Then, he notes that Woodin has a lot going on in his personal life, and Woodin agrees, leading to his departure.

Dismissals aren't all that uncommon on "Below Deck"; many crew members have been fired, left, or been otherwise dismissed since the program began, including former "Below Deck" fixture Kate Chastain. Per previews for the rest of Season 11, it looks like Baugh's replacement is on the way.