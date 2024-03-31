Why Jared Woodin & Cat Baugh Left Below Deck In Season 11
It looks like some cruising cabins have opened up for the remainder of Season 11 of "Below Deck." During Episode 7, two crew members leave the St. David's employ. Cat Baugh, who joined up as a steward at the beginning of the season, finally quits after admitting she feels inadequate to the task at hand. "I'm just losing my mind right now," Baugh confesses to Chief Steward Fraser Olender, who tells Baugh to prioritize her mental health above anything. Fraser adds in a confessional, "I don't know what is going on, but you can look into someone's eyes sometimes and see that there is no more that they can give. They are going through enough to be incapable and I need to do what's right for her."
Bosun Jared Woodin's dismissal from the St. David is slightly less felicitous, as his tendency to misbehave after consuming alcohol catches up with him in rather spectacular fashion. Captain Kerry Titheradge fires him after he throws open the door of Barbie Pascual's room to argue with Kyle Stillie for failing to clean up after himself. "You're in a leadership role. You can't be acting like that. You gotta be above the fray. The way that you're treating these guys is not acceptable," Titheradge tells Woodin after the incident. Then, he notes that Woodin has a lot going on in his personal life, and Woodin agrees, leading to his departure.
Dismissals aren't all that uncommon on "Below Deck"; many crew members have been fired, left, or been otherwise dismissed since the program began, including former "Below Deck" fixture Kate Chastain. Per previews for the rest of Season 11, it looks like Baugh's replacement is on the way.
Baugh's replacement may stir up fresh trouble
Cat Baugh's and Jared Woodin's departures will not result in peace and harmony during the remainder of Season 11. The mid-season trailer above gives a glimpse of Baugh's replacement, and it looks like she might stir up some feelings for bosun Ben Willoughby, who immediately notes the new stew's attractiveness. "Bloody hell. I'm in trouble," he can be heard saying as footage of him hugging this new crew member plays out. His fellow crewmates recap the action to one another later, noting the chemistry between them.
This latest mystery steward isn't the only new crew member who can be spied in the trailer. Fresh deckhand Dylan Pierre De Villiers is also introduced. Elsewhere, shipmances are blossoming, careers are threatened, and the possibility that Captain Kerry Titheradge might fire someone looms large. Plus, former "Real Housewives of New York City" star Jill Zarin will appear to critique Chef Anthony's cooking. Fans will find out who stays and who joins folks like third stew Raquel "Rocky" Dakota, former deckhand Danny Zureikat, Cat, and Jared as Season 11 of "Below Deck" continues.