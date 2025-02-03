Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Episode 8 Teases Marital Issues For The Couple Ahead Of Their Split

This article contains spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Episode 8, "Diet Crap"

Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and Mandy McAllister's (Emily Osment) happy marriage is anything but in Episode 8 of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage." For the first seven episodes of the sitcom, the newlywed couple have had a number of disagreements, ranging from little spats to shouting matches, but they always work through their problems and make up by the end of the episode. However, in Episode 8, which is titled "Diet Crap," their marital issues take a turn for the worse as they fight over money and their careers with no sign of a resolution in sight.

Georgie, who has been working overtime to get his family out of debt, is initially supportive when Mandy comes to him with a new business venture that involves "spending money to make money" — a pyramid scheme. Seeing how much it means to her, Georgie agrees and supports Mandy as she starts "selling diet crap to Texans." Unfortunately, issues arise when Georgie's support turns into him making more sales than her, which in turns leads Mandy to believe that Georgie doesn't listen to her or value what having a career means to her.

Trying to be supportive, Georgie turns to the book "Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus" by John Gray for some much needed marriage counseling. But he puts his foot in it once more when he tries to explain what he's learned to his wife. By the time the episode draws to a close, the couple is further apart than ever, despite Mandy making a ton of sales from women she meets while taking their daughter CeeCee to the pediatrician. The unhappy tone of the end of this episode leaves Georgie and Mandy in a gray area as they move forward.