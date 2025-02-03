Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Episode 8 Teases Marital Issues For The Couple Ahead Of Their Split
This article contains spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Episode 8, "Diet Crap"
Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and Mandy McAllister's (Emily Osment) happy marriage is anything but in Episode 8 of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage." For the first seven episodes of the sitcom, the newlywed couple have had a number of disagreements, ranging from little spats to shouting matches, but they always work through their problems and make up by the end of the episode. However, in Episode 8, which is titled "Diet Crap," their marital issues take a turn for the worse as they fight over money and their careers with no sign of a resolution in sight.
Georgie, who has been working overtime to get his family out of debt, is initially supportive when Mandy comes to him with a new business venture that involves "spending money to make money" — a pyramid scheme. Seeing how much it means to her, Georgie agrees and supports Mandy as she starts "selling diet crap to Texans." Unfortunately, issues arise when Georgie's support turns into him making more sales than her, which in turns leads Mandy to believe that Georgie doesn't listen to her or value what having a career means to her.
Trying to be supportive, Georgie turns to the book "Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus" by John Gray for some much needed marriage counseling. But he puts his foot in it once more when he tries to explain what he's learned to his wife. By the time the episode draws to a close, the couple is further apart than ever, despite Mandy making a ton of sales from women she meets while taking their daughter CeeCee to the pediatrician. The unhappy tone of the end of this episode leaves Georgie and Mandy in a gray area as they move forward.
Georgie and Mandy will eventually get divorced
As "The Big Bang Theory" viewers know, Georgie Cooper's first marriage is destined to end in divorce. However, it's not yet been revealed by the sitcom's bosses when or how his marriage to Mandy McAllister will break down. The first several episodes of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" have shown Georgie and Mandy to be a strong couple who are very in love. Like the sitcom's credits indicate, marriage is a tango and both partners must play their part. So, while they have faced a number of issues in previous episodes, they've always managed to work through them together. For example, in Episode 4, "Todd's Mom," Georgie and Mandy have to address concerns about their age gap. Even though they both have some doubts, they realize that they're on the same page about everything that matters to them, like how to raise their daughter, so they put the issue to bed.
Another conflict arises in Episode 6, "A Regular Samaritan," when one of Georgie's overly friendly tow truck customers tries to kiss him. With Mandy witnessing the attempted kiss, the couple are able to work through the issue immediately and Georgie makes his commitment to his wife clear by vowing never to put himself in a situation where something like this could happen again — even if it means rejecting other potential customers.
"Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" has clearly ruled out these two reasons for the couple's impending divorce, but career conflicts — as viewers saw this week — or other family dramas, namely from Mandy's mom Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), could be the thing that ruins Georgie and Mandy. Spoilers for upcoming episodes have revealed that along with always making digs at her son-in-law, Audrey is set to clash with his mom Mary (Zoe Perry) and this could turn ugly for the couple, who will no doubt side with their own parents.