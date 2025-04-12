The Night Agent Season 3: Cast, Plot And More Details About The Netflix Series

We don't have any concrete information on the plot of "The Night Agent" Season 3 yet, but there's plenty of room for speculation based on what we've seen pan out so far. In Season 1, Peter teams up with cybersecurity expert Rose (Luciane Buchanan) and tumbles down a rabbit hole full of assassins, conspirators, and outright traitors. He gets set up as a patsy by boss Diane Farr (Hong Chau) as part of a conspiracy involving a plot to take out Balkan dissident Omar Zadar (Adam Tsekhman) in a DC Metro bombing. Peter heroically intervenes in this after noticing a suspicious backpack by pure chance, saving Zadar and most of the passengers. When Vice President Ashley Redfield (Christopher Shyer) decides to try again — and take out the president at the same time — Farr turns on him, seeking help from Rose and Peter.

Season 2 sees the romantically entwined Peter and Rose continuing to work together in an effort to stop terrorists from launching a mass casualty attack on the United Nations. The terrorists plan on using the KX gas chemical weapon created as part of the counterterrorism vaccine program Foxglove. After separating from Rose for her safety, Peter ultimately ends up bringing in Noor Taheri (Arienne Mandi), a junior aide with the U.N. Iranian Mission. Season 2 ends on a cliffhanger by setting Peter up to work as a double agent for intelligence dealer Jacob Monroe (Louis Herthum).

So, what does this all mean for Season 3? There's a theory that Monroe has actually been pulling the strings from the start and that he may know more about the death of Peter's father than he's letting on, but we'll have to wait until the third season airs to find out exactly what Monroe has in store for Peter. All we know for sure at this point is that Season 3 will deal with Peter's realization that his good intentions can have disastrous side effects. "That will be a part of Season 3, him trying to emotionally and logistically deal with the unintended consequences of his actions in Season 2," executive producer Shawn Ryan told Deadline.