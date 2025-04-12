The Night Agent Season 3: Cast, Plot And More Details About The Netflix Series
It's not hard to see why Netflix's spy thriller series "The Night Agent" has proven massively popular during its two seasons on the air. What begins as a straightforward story about a low-rung FBI agent stationed in the White House basement quickly escalates into a wild tale of espionage with sweeping implications — not to mention plenty of car chases, hand-to-hand combat, and all-around duplicity — after G-man Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) takes a call that changes his life.
"The Night Agent" recorded Netflix's third-biggest opening since the streamer started keeping track of viewing figures, clocking a whopping 168.17 million viewing hours globally during its first four days on the platform. After almost four weeks on Netflix, it had already earned a spot as the streaming giant's sixth-most popular season of all time. Before Season 2 of "The Night Agent" premiered on January 23, 2025, the series had already been picked up for a third season, landing its renewal back in October 2024. Here's everything we know about Season 3 so far.
When does The Night Agent Season 3 premiere?
Although no official release date has been announced yet, production is already underway on the show's third installment, which will most likely be ready to air at some point in 2026. According to executive producer Shawn Ryan, who discussed the upcoming third season during a conversation with Deadline, the shoot has already begun, with things kicking off in Istanbul before the production came back to the United States.
"The Night Agent" star Gabriel Basso told Deadline in a separate interview that the stuff they filmed in Istanbul "will shock a lot of people," adding: "We were able to pull something off in Istanbul that is pretty crazy. A lot of the things that we did on the show, movies get with a lot of prep time, and we don't have that prep time, and we don't have that shoot time." After the whirlwind shoot in Istanbul, the cast and crew returned to the States to film the latter half of Season 3, with a New York shoot kicking off on February 3, 2025. The third season will also spend some time filming in Mexico City, Netflix has confirmed.
What are the plot details of The Night Agent Season 3?
We don't have any concrete information on the plot of "The Night Agent" Season 3 yet, but there's plenty of room for speculation based on what we've seen pan out so far. In Season 1, Peter teams up with cybersecurity expert Rose (Luciane Buchanan) and tumbles down a rabbit hole full of assassins, conspirators, and outright traitors. He gets set up as a patsy by boss Diane Farr (Hong Chau) as part of a conspiracy involving a plot to take out Balkan dissident Omar Zadar (Adam Tsekhman) in a DC Metro bombing. Peter heroically intervenes in this after noticing a suspicious backpack by pure chance, saving Zadar and most of the passengers. When Vice President Ashley Redfield (Christopher Shyer) decides to try again — and take out the president at the same time — Farr turns on him, seeking help from Rose and Peter.
Season 2 sees the romantically entwined Peter and Rose continuing to work together in an effort to stop terrorists from launching a mass casualty attack on the United Nations. The terrorists plan on using the KX gas chemical weapon created as part of the counterterrorism vaccine program Foxglove. After separating from Rose for her safety, Peter ultimately ends up bringing in Noor Taheri (Arienne Mandi), a junior aide with the U.N. Iranian Mission. Season 2 ends on a cliffhanger by setting Peter up to work as a double agent for intelligence dealer Jacob Monroe (Louis Herthum).
So, what does this all mean for Season 3? There's a theory that Monroe has actually been pulling the strings from the start and that he may know more about the death of Peter's father than he's letting on, but we'll have to wait until the third season airs to find out exactly what Monroe has in store for Peter. All we know for sure at this point is that Season 3 will deal with Peter's realization that his good intentions can have disastrous side effects. "That will be a part of Season 3, him trying to emotionally and logistically deal with the unintended consequences of his actions in Season 2," executive producer Shawn Ryan told Deadline.
Who is the cast of The Night Agent Season 3?
For its third season, "The Night Agent" is slated to add some fairly recognizable actors to its roster as series regulars. And, although there's no official word on the roles they've been cast in, Deadline sources have some intel. First up is Australian actor David Lyons, who played Simon Brenner in "ER" and Sebastian "Bass" Monroe in "Revolution." According to Deadline's insiders, Lyons will play a former spy who comes out of retirement to get tangled up in the Night Action drama. The second famous face we can expect to see in Season 3 is Stephen Moyer, who "True Blood" fans will recognize from his role as vampire Bill Compton. He is rumored to play an assassin.
Jennifer Morrison, who is perhaps best known for playing Dr. Allison Cameron in "House," is also joining "The Night Agent" for Season 3 and is believed to be portraying a First Lady, per Deadline's sources. It's also been confirmed that "Lioness" star Genesis Rodriguez is joining the cast for the third season. The Hollywood trade believes that Rodriguez will be playing a reporter. Other new additions in recurring roles include Callum Vinson (the child actor who plays Henry Collins in the "Chucky" TV series) and Suraj Sharma (the star of Ang Lee's best picture nominee "Life of Pi").
Who is the director of The Night Agent Season 3?
"The Night Agent" has not released any official details about who will be directing its third season. However, it seems likely that the series will use a number of directors, just as it did for its first two seasons. Which directors have worked on "The Night Agent" so far? Seth Gordon, who has directed for shows like "The Office," "Modern Family," "The Goldbergs," "Atypical," and "The Good Doctor," helmed the first two episodes of "The Night Agent." Guy Ferland, a director with credits on "The Walking Dead," "Sons of Anarchy," "Yellowstone," and "The Strain," has directed four episodes of the series so far, evenly split across both seasons.
Actor and director Adam Arkin (the son of Alan Arkin) directed two back-to-back Season 1 episodes and a single episode in Season 2, and Millicent Shelton, who got her start helming music videos before going on to direct for a long list of shows including "Leverage," "The Walking Dead," and "30 Rock," directed the final two episodes of both Season 1 and Season 2. Two episodes were directed by Ana Lily Amirpour of "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night" and "The Bad Batch" fame, and two Season 1 episodes were directed by Ramaa Mosley, known for her work on "Blindspot" and "The Brass Teapot."
Finally, Nina Lopez Corrado, who has previously taken charge of episodes of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and "A Million Little Things," directed two episodes of Season 2. There's more than enough talent here to take "The Night Agent" forward, and we wouldn't be surprised if some (or, indeed, all) of these people contribute episodes to Season 3.
Who are the writers and producers of The Night Agent Season 3?
"The Night Agent" is based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk by showrunner Shawn Ryan. Before adapting "The Night Agent" for the screen, Ryan had a fairly extensive list of credits that includes shows like "Angel," "The Shield," "S.W.A.T.," and "Lie to Me." In a 2020 X post, Ryan offered a recommendation for the book as part of a list, teasing, "Books I read, Decided To Adapt For Television And May Have Already Finished Writing The Pilot Episode."
Several of the writers on his team for "The Night Agent" worked with Ryan on his previous series "S.W.A.T." including Imogen Browder, Lukas Johnson, and Munis Rashid. Other "The Night Agent" writers include Tiffany Shaw Ho ("Debris"), Corey Deshon ("A Million Little Things"), Seth Fisher ("The Alienist"), Rachel Wolf ("State Lines"), and Anayat Fakhraie ("Gaslit").
Has The Night Agent Season 3 released a trailer?
Sadly, there's not yet a trailer for "The Night Agent" Season 3, but Netflix has shared a short featurette that should get fans pumped about what's to come. It's comprised of some behind-the-scenes footage from the Istanbul shoot, with Gabriel Basso explaining what they've been up to. The clip only lasts for 35 seconds but it packs a lot in — we can expect to see a night time scene featuring motorbikes in the Turkish capital. "The energy's good," Basso says in the video (via Netflix's Tudum). "Everybody's really excited so it feels great."
Given the fact that the trailer for Season 2 didn't show up until fairly late in 2024, we probably won't be getting a real teaser for Season 3 any time soon. That means we're left to mine cast and crew interviews and social media accounts for hints at what the next chapter has in store for Peter. The show's writers' room has a joint Instagram account, though they've been pretty tight-lipped about Season 3 so far — that being said, if you're a fan of the series, it's still worth following them, even if it's just for pictures of the adorable dog Scout, the mascot of the writers' room.