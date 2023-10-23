Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. - How Many Episodes Are There In Total?

After the blockbuster success of Marvel's first superhero crossover event, "The Avengers," the Marvel Cinematic Universe was primed for significant big-screen expansion. It was sort of odd, then, that said universe's first true growth happened on the small screen, doing so via the Joss Whedon-produced network project "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Initially a sort of ground-level examination of the post-"Avengers" world, the series resurrected the film's fallen human hero, Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), placing him in charge of a special S.H.I.E.L.D. unit that seeks to track and contain new super-powered people.

"S.H.I.E.L.D." began its network tenure in the fall of 2013 and did so behind a rash of mostly positive notes from both critics and, perhaps more importantly, Marvel fandom. Ensuing seasons saw the narrative grow well beyond its street-level origins, with Coulson and his team of powered and non-powered allies traversing space, time, and often death itself by the end of its wildly entertaining primetime run. Said run would chart seven seasons of super-powered adventures before all was said and done. And in doing so, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." would tally a total of 136 episodes.

That number easily makes "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." the longest-running Marvel series to date. And as every ensuing season was better reviewed than the first, "S.H.I.E.L.D." should also rank among the best of the MCU's small-screen offerings to date.