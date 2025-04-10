Black Mirror Season 7 Review: Heartfelt Drama That Misses The Show's Sci-Fi Edge

"Black Mirror" Season 7 begins with the story of Mike (Chris O'Dowd) and Amanda (Rashida Jones), a sweet and financially-troubled couple who face a sudden tragedy. Out of nowhere, Amanda becomes brain-dead on account of an undiagnosed tumor. That's when the biotech company Rivermind swoops in to offer a "cure" via an organic tissue planted in her head that will most definitely save her — for a life-long monthly subscription of $300, that is. There are other caveats, too: she needs to stay in a certain area, otherwise the chip deactivates; and she'll also be sleeping two to three hours more than usual. And that's just the first few limitations in a long line that Rivermind is about to roll out to force the couple to upgrade to a higher-priced subscription to have a "normal" life.

This is essentially a dig on any subscription-based service (including Netflix itself) and how big corporations leverage themselves and exploit us by taking away initially standard features and turning them into expensive privileges. It's bleak, capitalistic, and depressing as hell, setting quite a gloomy and fitting tone for the rest of the season.

Episode 2 follows in line with a ruthless — if average — and disillusioned revenge story, to make way for the most ambitious, compelling, and fascinating idea of the season unfolding in Episode 3's "Hotel Reverie." Its plot utilizes the daydream of being dropped into a classic old movie to play the protagonist while getting acquainted with a simulated version of the rest of the cast — and the potential to disrupt the original script and fall in love in another dimension that slowly turns more real than we'd imagine. This is the kind of episode destined to be adored (like "San Junipero") despite its logical shortcomings because it's full of heart and romance and vulnerability, thanks to its primary stars Issa Rae and Emma Corrin.

The fourth episode, "Plaything," attempts to draw on the more obscure and eerie side of the series, focusing on a weird and alarmingly strange murder suspect (Peter Capaldi wearing a ridiculous wig) obsessed with a '90s video game that birthed artificial lifeforms. Not nearly as alluring or provocative as it wants to be, "Plaything" is more of a miss that fails to evoke the disturbing milieu and somber future it aims to depict. It falls flat and is forgettable by the end in spite of its solid cast.