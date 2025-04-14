5 Best James Bond Movies For Beginners

The James Bond movie franchise is over 60 years old, and encompasses 25 official films as of this writing — not including 1967's weird parody version of "Casino Royale" or 1983's legally complicated "Never Say Never Again." It's overwhelming enough for 007 fans to keep up with it all, to say nothing of people who are looking to jump into the franchise and have no clue where to start. The fact that there isn't a consistent lore across all of the films, and that even within a single actor's era it's not always clear if one movie acknowledges the events of a previous one, makes it all the more difficult for first-timers to know how to tackle the massive franchise.

There are a few different approaches one can take when it comes to an entry point into the 007 movie series. It can be tempting to look at every James Bond movie ranked worst to best, and just start with the best one. We'll definitely explore that option. But digging a bit deeper, there are a few entries that might make for more effective debuts for new viewers — such as the movie that serves as the origin story of the superspy or the one that inspired one of the best video games ever made. Or we can just keep things simple and start with the first Bond movie ever produced. All of those examples will be discussed — as well as another recommendation that was chosen simply because it might be the most fun 007 movie among the popular fan favorites.