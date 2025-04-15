How To Watch The Hotel Transylvania Movies In Order

If you are worried that your kids are going to grow up to be afraid of monsters (which is fair), then there's one animated franchise you should probably show them first. Yes, we're talking about "Hotel Transylvania," the animated comedies that take place in a world full of some of the most iconic monsters in all of pop culture, including Adam Sandler's Count Dracula, Kevin James' Frankenstein, and David Spade's Griffin the Invisible Man. Since 2012, these flicks — which are some of the best Adam Sandler movies — have made fans young and old laugh and cry as we see a different, more hospitable, side to our favorite monsters.

For the littlest of kids, Dracula's hypnotic red eyes may be a bit freaky, but most will quickly fall for these lovable monsters the same way society has. However, considering that there are so many of these films, some may wonder, what's the best order in which to watch these monster comedies? Well, it's simple; release order is really the only way. The ordering is as follows:

"Hotel Transylvania" (2012)

"Hotel Transylvania 2" (2015)

"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" (2018)

"Hotel Transylvania: Transformania" (2022)

With this in mind, let's dive into just why "Hotel Transylvania" must be watched in order and how each movie builds on the themes and ideas expressed in the previous entry.