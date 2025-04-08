Fire Country Season 3: Who Plays Wes Fox?

Contains spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 3, Episodes 16 — "Dirty Money"

Her spin-off hasn't even started yet, but the newly important Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) is already coping with a heaping handful of trouble thanks to her long-lost but immediately troublesome dad, Wes (W. Earl Brown), on "Fire Country." Wes has an enormous illegal pot growing empire, and he's massive enough to be a threat to some of his fellow dealers. Ergo, poisonous snakes start showing up among his plants and things begin burning up in his vicinity. This is all bad news for Mickey, who deliberately walked away from her father and has kept on the straight and narrow since. She's now near the top of the food chain in Edgewater, but the fact that her dad is a drug kingpin might just make life awfully difficult for her.

The show avoids solving the conflict between daughter and father, which means that Wes and Mickey will both be on the upcoming spin-off "Sheriff Country," but this definitely isn't Brown's first rodeo. In fact, if you like Westerns, then he's bound to be more than a little familiar-looking to you. But if you like classic sitcoms or horror movies, he's bound to be a familiar face as well. Here's what he's gotten up to in his long-lived career.