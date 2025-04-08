Fire Country Season 3: Who Plays Wes Fox?
Contains spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 3, Episodes 16 — "Dirty Money"
Her spin-off hasn't even started yet, but the newly important Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) is already coping with a heaping handful of trouble thanks to her long-lost but immediately troublesome dad, Wes (W. Earl Brown), on "Fire Country." Wes has an enormous illegal pot growing empire, and he's massive enough to be a threat to some of his fellow dealers. Ergo, poisonous snakes start showing up among his plants and things begin burning up in his vicinity. This is all bad news for Mickey, who deliberately walked away from her father and has kept on the straight and narrow since. She's now near the top of the food chain in Edgewater, but the fact that her dad is a drug kingpin might just make life awfully difficult for her.
The show avoids solving the conflict between daughter and father, which means that Wes and Mickey will both be on the upcoming spin-off "Sheriff Country," but this definitely isn't Brown's first rodeo. In fact, if you like Westerns, then he's bound to be more than a little familiar-looking to you. But if you like classic sitcoms or horror movies, he's bound to be a familiar face as well. Here's what he's gotten up to in his long-lived career.
W. Earl Brown made a big impression on Deadwood
W. Earl Brown has been in the acting game since 1991. A character actor with many credits under his belt, he's appeared in tons of action films over the years, like "Excessive Force." He also had a memorable stint as a morgue attendant in "Wes Craven's New Nightmare" and was Ernie in "Project: Alf." Elsewhere, Brown played Al in the "Stand-In" episode of "Seinfeld" and portrayed cameraman Kenny — who meets a pretty ugly death while helping Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) — in "Scream."
In addition to all that, Brown played Meat Loaf in the TV movie "Meat Loaf: To Hell and Back," and showed up as David Burnet in "The Alamo." But Western fans will always remember him as Dan Dority, the man of action for Al Swearengen (Ian McShane) and a key member of the "Deadwood" cast. Brown's been up and down the dial since then, appearing in everything from music videos to "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." Meanwhile, on the small screen specifically, he played a regular on "American Crime" and "Preacher," on top of portraying Michael in "Hacks." With a foot in several genres and the promise of playing Wes guiding him along, Brown's future looks brighter than ever.