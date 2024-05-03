CBS Confirmed That A Fire Country Character Is Officially Getting A Spin-Off Series

It looks like "Fire Country" fans have definitely taken to Morena Baccarin's Mickey Fox. Per a report published by The Hollywood Reporter, CBS has given the green light to "Sheriff Country," which will spin the character off into her own weekly adventures. But there's a big catch to that approval; the series will not begin airing during the upcoming season but will wait until the 2025-26 rollout instead.

This early greenlighting will give the show's producers time to work on the drama and craft a vehicle worthy of being watched for Baccarin. CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach noted that slow and steady will hopefully continue to win the Nielsen race for the network. "We do long-term development at CBS now," she said. "[The extra year] gives us plenty of time to cast it and figure out how we want to produce it. It's a huge opportunity for us and speaks to the kind of development we want to be doing."

While the rest of the drama hasn't been cast, and its supporting characters haven't even been given names, CBS has released an intriguing logline telling us what Mickey gets up to while she's busy patrolling her hometown of Edgewater.