Morena Baccarin's Fire Country Character Is More Important Than Fans Think

Contains spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 2, Episode 6 — "Alert the Sherif"

While it's not based on a true story, "Fire Country" rocked the Nielsen Ratings when it made its debut in 2022 and did so well in those weekly contests that CBS greenlit a spin-off for it in December 2023. If you're wondering why Mickey Fox's (Morena Baccarin) upcoming guest-starring appearance in the program's second season is such a huge deal, CBS hopes to build that previously-mentioned spin-off series around her.

Mickey — described by CBS in a press statement given to TVLine as a protective and seasoned professional with a previously undiscussed connection to the Leone clan, which should shock audiences — will show up in "Alert the Sherif" to investigate the escape of one of the Three Rock inmates. Even with 15 years of experience in law enforcement behind her, the deputy sheriff has her work cut out for her with this crowd of criminals.

Per TVLine, Baccarin's role does not serve as a backdoor pilot for what is tentatively being called "Sherrif Country," though Deadline adds that the potential remains in the air for the spin-off to take flight after it's put through more development. As for Morena Baccarin, her career has been on the rise for decades, and "Fire Country" is likely to add to that high profile.