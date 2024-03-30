Morena Baccarin's Fire Country Character Is More Important Than Fans Think
Contains spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 2, Episode 6 — "Alert the Sherif"
While it's not based on a true story, "Fire Country" rocked the Nielsen Ratings when it made its debut in 2022 and did so well in those weekly contests that CBS greenlit a spin-off for it in December 2023. If you're wondering why Mickey Fox's (Morena Baccarin) upcoming guest-starring appearance in the program's second season is such a huge deal, CBS hopes to build that previously-mentioned spin-off series around her.
Mickey — described by CBS in a press statement given to TVLine as a protective and seasoned professional with a previously undiscussed connection to the Leone clan, which should shock audiences — will show up in "Alert the Sherif" to investigate the escape of one of the Three Rock inmates. Even with 15 years of experience in law enforcement behind her, the deputy sheriff has her work cut out for her with this crowd of criminals.
Per TVLine, Baccarin's role does not serve as a backdoor pilot for what is tentatively being called "Sherrif Country," though Deadline adds that the potential remains in the air for the spin-off to take flight after it's put through more development. As for Morena Baccarin, her career has been on the rise for decades, and "Fire Country" is likely to add to that high profile.
Morena Baccarin got in a lot of genre experience before popping up in Fire Country
Morena Baccarin's career first took off when she took on the role of the indomitable and legendary Inara Serra in "Firefly" and its big-screen sequel, "Serenity." She also recurred on "Stargate SG1" and on "Heartland."
Baccarin had a big role in the 2009 version of "V," where she played Anna across 22 episodes and two seasons. She was also Jessica Brodie on "Homeland" and Leslie Thompkins on "Gotham." Adding to her cred as a queen of the comic book genre, she voiced Gideon on 27 episodes of "The Flash."
To fans of fourth-wall-breaking Mercs with a Mouth everywhere, however, Baccarin will always be Vanessa, the true love of Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) in the "Deadpool" series of films. Since Baccarin has recently confirmed Vanessa will be in "Deadpool 3," it looks like her future career is wholly assured, whether or not "Sherrif Country" takes off. But if it does, it'll be just one more feather in the actress' highly decorated cap.