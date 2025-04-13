Transformers One Sequel - Will It Ever Happen?

There's at least one more encouraging sign that a "Transformers One" sequel isn't completely out of the question: director Josh Cooley is absolutely ready for more. As an origin story, "Transformers One" shows us sides of characters that we've never gotten to see before, but by the end of the movie, there's still a large gap between the characters we meet in the prequel and the characters we know they'll become. That's something Cooley continues to hope to explore further.

Speaking with Newsweek, Cooley explained that he views the relationship between Optimus and Megatron as the heart of the entire "Transformers" franchise, and he has ideas about where to take that relationship in another movie. "Transformers Two," if it ever happens, will once again feature those two at the center of the plot.

The sequel might also get even more visually complicated by mixing different forms of media together. "I'd love to do live-action," Cooley said. "I'd also love to do a hybrid film. I love 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit.' It's a big film that I loved growing up, something in that realm." A hybrid "Transformers" movie would definitely be something new, but we'll have to wait and see if Cooley gets the chance to transform that particular idea into a reality.