Animated Box Office Bombs That Are Actually Worth Watching

In the modern world, animated movies are big business for the major film studios. Projects like "Frozen II" or "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" can now make over $1.3 billion worldwide, while even original animated features like "Elemental" can crack the $486 million mark. The global appeal of these features has made them deeply important for major studios and turned them into reliable moneymakers for outfits like Disney and Universal. However, animated features are just as capable of falling short at the box office as any other type of movie. Sometimes, animated box office duds develop such a toxic reputation that they only become well-known for the dollars they lost for those same corporations.

Over the years, though, several classic animated films have emerged from the rubble of disastrous box office runs to establish legacies defined by more than just monetary elements. Among the best-reviewed animated features in history that also qualify as some of the lowest-grossing animated titles ever domestically, one finds titles like "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm," "Treasure Planet," and "Fantastic Mr. Fox," along with many others. Every entry in this crop of movies are well worth seeking out for their artistic merits even if they were initially overshadowed by just their performances in movie theaters. Let's take a peek at a bevy of such films ... animated box office bombs that are also must-see viewing.