Transformers One Review: The Best Transformers Movie Ever (Which Isn't Saying Much)

You never get the sense that anyone in the ensemble is slumming it in a kid's movie for a quick paycheck, and it's Brian Tyree Henry's deeply earnest performance that shines brightest among the cast, approaching the origin story of a Hasbro toy as if it were an epic tragedy of friendship and betrayal. As we approach the third act, both Optimus Prime and Megatron develop their familiar, thundering voices, sounding less like their newly cast voice actors; Chris Hemsworth's approximation of the lead Autobot is an effective impersonation of Peter Cullen, whereas Henry effectively makes the character his own. It's a familiar origin story to millions, but the reveal of his villainous self doesn't become straightforward fan service in his capable hands.

Admittedly, judging a "Transformers" movie on the strength of its performances can't help but seem ridiculous. Michael Bay may have recruited several Oscar-winning actors — Frances McDormand! Anthony Hopkins! — into his world, but he utilized them in a knowingly silly way that almost felt like a deliberate subversion of their gravitas. It's perhaps Josh Cooley's greatest strength that he doesn't look down upon this material, or acknowledge its inherent ridiculousness in anything approaching the same manner, and has encouraged his actors to follow suit. After making a much better than expected fourth entry in the "Toy Story" franchise, succeeding despite the widespread worries than it should have been left as a trilogy, Cooley seems to have quietly taken up the space in the culture where Phil Lord and Chris Miller were a decade ago; signing on to projects that seem doomed for failure and easily overcoming low expectations. His films don't have the same level of invention, playing as sincere, straight-down-the-middle blockbusters, but after years of "Transformers" films which practically sneered at their own mythos, that alone feels like a breath of fresh air — and part of the reason why any self-referential, winking-at-the-audience moments bring the whole thing crashing back down to Earth.

Perhaps the greatest credit I can give "Transformers One" is that I've heard a fellow critic, who I will not name to shield their embarrassment, got so caught up in the story, they reacted in shock when it was eventually revealed Megatron was a bad guy. If that's the kind of reaction grown adults who have had to sit through countless movies in this franchise are having, then this might play like gangbusters to young audiences; it would play even better if it offered a clean entry point, with no nods or winks towards what comes next for these bots.

"Transformers One" crashes into theaters on September 20.