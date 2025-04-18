MrBeast's Biggest Controversies And Scandals, Explained

MrBeast was still a teenager when his YouTube channel's popularity exploded and he suddenly became an internet star. At the time, he was mostly known for pulling off goofy stunts like counting to 100,000 in his bedroom, but some noticed a problematic trend in his content. MrBeast was prone to making homophobic jokes and using homophobic slurs in his videos and on social media. When The Atlantic reported on the issue in 2018 and reached out to MrBeast for a comment, he replied, "I'm not offensive toward anyone. I'm not offensive in the slightest bit in anything I do. I'm just going to ignore it. I don't think anyone cares about this stuff."

The content in his earlier videos is something that's followed MrBeast throughout his career. In 2024, old clips resurfaced showing MrBeast joking with his YouTube commenters about selling slaves. In response, MrBeast's team released a statement to Variety pointing out that he's repeatedly apologized for his past actions, stating, "After making some bad jokes and other mistakes when he was younger, as an adult he has focused on engaging with the MrBeast community to work together on making a positive impact around the world."

In October 2024, YouTuber Rosanna Pansino shared leaked messages from MrBeast's internal company chat that contained edgy and outright offensive jokes. While MrBeast currently avoids using offensive humor and language, and you won't see him repeating similar jokes in any of his current videos, because of his history and Pansino leaks, people have questions about his company's culture.