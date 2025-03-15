10 Best Reality TV Competition Shows Like Beast Games

Inspired by his record-breaking YouTube channel which often features players competing in various challenges for big cash prizes, "Beast Games" is the brainchild of Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson and his crew. The Amazon Prime Video series, which saw its first season wrap up in February 2025, began with 1,000 contestants all competing for the game's ultimate grand prize: $5 million. That field quickly dwindled over the first couple of episodes via various challenges and other types of mass eliminations, until a much more reasonable number of competitors took one another on in the ensuing episodes before the big winner was finally crowned.

Though there are some aspects of "Beast Games" that are unique to the reality competition series genre, it's largely an amalgamation of many of the shows that came before it. While fans of the show wait to see if it gets a Season 2, there are no shortage of similar shows to watch, with literally hundreds of seasons between them. Every show in this feature shares one or more elements of "Beast Games," whether it's the large field of competitors, the combination of physical and mental challenges, the forming and severing of alliances, or the interpersonal drama both on and off the field. In fact, one show even has its own YouTuber host.

And just as an editorial note: For consistency's sake, this list will be defaulting to the American versions of any show with multiple international versions, even if the American version isn't the original.