Minecraft: Fan Reactions To The Final Trailer Are All Over The Place

Video game movies don't exactly have the best reputation. It takes a while to get to anything even somewhat passable when ranking these adaptations from worst to best, so it remains to be seen where "A Minecraft Movie" will wind up. Things haven't been promising so far, as the first trailer left a bad taste in pretty much every fan's mouth. But we now have the final trailer before the film's April 4 release, and things look ... better?

The trailer boasts cubed pandas, the Nether (where all joy and creativity go to die), and a surprise Jennifer Coolidge appearance at the very end. While people aren't necessarily thinking it'll be a masterpiece, some are staying cautiously optimistic, like Redditor LooseSeal88: "There's a small part of me that wonders if this will have more than meets the eye and get Lego Movie praise from critics. Or perhaps it's just gonna be as crappy as it looks." Meanwhile, u/Ivscksi also held out some hope: "The live action aspect looks terrible, but honestly, this still seems entertaining." Both listed things like the chicken jockey and Elytra Easter eggs as evidence that some thought was put into making something "Minecraft" fans could feasibly enjoy.

It's a little hard to determine who's genuinely excited and who's just trolling by saying "A Minecraft Movie" will actually be good. One common response to the final trailer is to post the Martin Scorsese "Absolute Cinema" gif, but this could very well be in jest. It may not be cinema, but if it makes for an entertaining 100 minutes of distraction from the horrors of reality, it'll be a job well done.