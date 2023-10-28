Five Nights At Freddy's: YouTuber MatPat's Cameo You Might Have Missed
Contains minor spoilers for "Five Nights at Freddy's"
"Five Nights at Freddy's" has risen in prominence to become one of today's most well-known and beloved video game franchises. Part of that appeal comes from various YouTubers and Twitch streamers playing the game online, sharing their reactions to the twisted tale of terror when a bunch of pizza restaurant mascots turn murderously violent. The movie knows its audience well, giving some content creators their moment to shine in the big screen adaptation.
One of the trailers showed YouTuber CoryxKenshin as a taxi driver who gives a lift to Abby (Piper Rubio) and Freddy. But the film had another surprise for fans during the diner scene. When Aunt Jane (Mary Stuart Masterson) meets with Max (Kat Conner Sterling) and her brother, they're interrupted by an overzealous waiter who's played by YouTuber MatPat (real name Matthew Patrick), who streams on channels like @GameTheory, @FilmTheory, and @FoodTheory. There's even an extra Easter egg for fans of his YouTube videos as he drops his catchphrase, "Some people say that, but it's just a theory," in the movie.
MatPat helped the game series gain popularity through his "Five Nights at Freddy's" theory videos on YouTube, solving unanswered questions and pointing out secrets of the games people may have overlooked. His "FNaF" videos get millions of views, so it's safe to say plenty of fans will recognize his face and voice.
YouTuber MatPat also appeared in a Five Nights at Freddy's fanmade musical
"Five Nights at Freddy's" is definitely a movie made for its fans. It dives into the lore of the games while keeping the horror on a PG-13 level to appeal to many of the franchise's younger devotees. Throwing in some YouTubers the fans probably follow religiously is just the icing on the cake. MatPat, in particular, is well-entrenched in the games' online community, and this isn't his first time acting in a "FNaF" project.
YouTube channel Random Encounters put together a musical based on "Five Nights at Freddy's" that features several YouTubers acting alongside puppets and people in costumes representing the Freddy Fazbear's Pizza animatronics. MatPat plays "Phone Guy," and fans really enjoyed his acting turn. YouTuber @randomtrooper.8646 wrote, "I love how they portrayed Matpat, just as much an evil mastermind and crazed psycho as he actually is!"
The musical also includes YouTuber Markiplier, who's also big in the "FNaF" community, but he sadly didn't score his own cameo in the new movie. Before the film came out, Markiplier addressed his exclusion online, saying there was an idea for him to make an appearance, but it didn't work in terms of scheduling. If "Five Nights at Freddy's" is a hit, sequels are on the table. Perhaps Markiplier could show up then, with MatPat's waiter becoming a recurring character.