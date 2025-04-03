Devil May Cry Review: Netflix's Anime Delivers Bold, Character-Driven Storytelling

What makes this more interesting is that Adi Shankar's personal politics appear to have shifted to the right in more recent years, with the showrunner recently spotted as a guest at Donald Trump's second inauguration ball. This adds another layer to the series as a morally knotty allegory for the post-9/11 immigrant experience, clearly modeling itself after the likes of "Black Panther" in how it wants to force the viewer into an internal conflict between the protectionist worldview of its military protagonists and the far more complex perspective of a villain whose charismatic arguments in favor of opening up this universe may easily win you over. I can just as easily imagine the series getting written off as a regressive, right-wing fantasy as I can a progressive stand against American values, and to its credit, the fact it never settles on either worldview or spoon-feeds the audience any morals to this story never makes it feel incoherent. Personally, I can't quite understand how a writer behind such a project could align himself with right-wing values — the fact that he appears to makes it far more interesting than if this were a case of an artist wearing their own progressive politics on their sleeve.

Shankar has also welcomed parallels between his animated adaptation — the second, after a 2007 anime series, which was also produced by Capcom — and two of the tentpole superhero blockbusters of the 2000s: "Iron Man" and "The Dark Knight." Beyond a charismatic lead and fantastical reimagining of a War On Terror narrative, the comparison to Tony Stark's big screen origin story holds little weight for me, but Christopher Nolan's Batman sequel is a far more obvious cornerstone reference for the showrunner, with later episodes transitioning to more character-driven storytelling, highlighting how the hero and villain are two sides of the same coin. It's a well-honed trope in comic book storytelling — you can stream another variation of this right now with "Daredevil: Born Again," which Looper also reviewed — and it's in this late season stretch where the creative team properly finds their feet in putting a unique spin on this conceit. This is the point of the show where we get the previously mentioned, near-dialogue-free rock opera, the shortest but most ambitious installment of the inaugural season, and the kind of big swing I hope will continue in a potential second outing, with the moral murkiness now firmly established as a feature and not a bug of the show.

I completely empathize with any fans of the "Devil May Cry" franchise who are vowing to boycott the show because of its creator's politics. For me, however, the inherent tensions between a new socially conservative worldview and the progressive stances made in prior projects only makes it more fascinating to sit through, with far more to unpack by the season's end than you may expect from the simple sensory overload of 2000s nostalgia in the first few episodes.

"Devil May Cry" premieres on Netflix on April 3.