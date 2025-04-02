Val Kilmer's Final Instagram Video Is Absolutely Tragic Now
Less than two months before his death, Val Kilmer posted a video to his Instagram that's almost too painful to watch now. In the clip — which is actually a repost from 2021— we see him sitting with artist David Choe, who looks to have painted a portrait of the late star in his iconic Batman garb. To top it all off and properly commemorate the occasion, Kilmer dons a batman mask. Though it seems lighthearted on the surface, it's what he says when he puts it on that has us reaching for the nearest Kleenex box. He says: "I'm ready."
Kilmer obviously wasn't aware in that particular moment that he only had a few years left to live — but even so, the way that he says "I'm ready" takes on a whole new meaning now that the beloved star has passed on. While Batman is a symbol of fear, he's also a symbol that inspires others to face their fears. Something tells us that Kilmer would be fine with us thinking that this was his way of showing the world that he had come to terms with his own mortality, as silly as that may seem.
Val Kilmer overcame many obstacles in life
Val Kilmer died from pneumonia on April 1, adding to the list of many beloved actors who have passed away in 2025. While it was relatively unexpected, fans have long been aware of his health struggles. Back in 2017, he announced that he'd been diagnosed with throat cancer. Not only that, a surgery involving his trachea left his voice permanently damaged — a tragic development that had a devastating impact on his Hollywood career.
He managed to push forward nonetheless, starring in a handful of lesser-known films before appearing in 2021's "Val," a documentary that follows his life and career. After that, he triumphantly reprised his iconic role as Iceman for "Top Gun: Maverick" — the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 classic that helped establish him as an A-list actor. His role is limited since speaking was difficult for him, but even so, the role is one of the most integral — and heartwarming — aspects of the film. While he mostly communicates with Maverick (Tom Cruise) by typing his words out on a computer screen, he musters the energy to actually speak during the climax of their conversation. This gesture is enough to rekindle Maverick's faith in himself and the mission.
This turns out to be Iceman's final appearance in the film, as he dies later off-screen. And no one knew it at the time, but it would also turn out to be the last time we ever got to see the actor himself on the big screen.
Celebrities are reacting to Val Kilmer's death
Reactions to Val Kilmer's death have already begun to pour in. Director Michael Mann, who worked with the star on the classic 1995 crime drama "Heat," told The Hollywood Reporter: "While working with Val on 'Heat' I always marveled at the range, the brilliant variability within the powerful current of Val's possessing and expressing character. After so many years of Val battling disease and maintaining his spirit, this is tremendously sad news."
Actor Matthew Modine paid tribute to the star by thanking him for helping him get his foot in the door in Hollywood. He wrote on X, "RIP Val Kilmer. If it wasn't for our chance encounter at the Source in 1985, I may never have been cast in FULL METAL JACKET. Thanks, Val."
Meanwhile, film critic Richard Roeper made a point to retroactively recommend Kilmer for some well-deserved Oscar nominations. He wrote on X: "Val Kilmer should have been nominated for best supporting actor for 'Tombstone' and for 'Heat.' He was a brilliant presence in some of the most enduring films of his generation. Rest well. Thank you for the incredible work."
Those are only a select few of seemingly countless tributes. It goes without saying that we'll be hearing kind words about the beloved actor for a long time to come.