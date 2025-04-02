Val Kilmer's Final Instagram Video Is Absolutely Tragic Now

Val Kilmer died from pneumonia on April 1, adding to the list of many beloved actors who have passed away in 2025. While it was relatively unexpected, fans have long been aware of his health struggles. Back in 2017, he announced that he'd been diagnosed with throat cancer. Not only that, a surgery involving his trachea left his voice permanently damaged — a tragic development that had a devastating impact on his Hollywood career.

He managed to push forward nonetheless, starring in a handful of lesser-known films before appearing in 2021's "Val," a documentary that follows his life and career. After that, he triumphantly reprised his iconic role as Iceman for "Top Gun: Maverick" — the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 classic that helped establish him as an A-list actor. His role is limited since speaking was difficult for him, but even so, the role is one of the most integral — and heartwarming — aspects of the film. While he mostly communicates with Maverick (Tom Cruise) by typing his words out on a computer screen, he musters the energy to actually speak during the climax of their conversation. This gesture is enough to rekindle Maverick's faith in himself and the mission.

This turns out to be Iceman's final appearance in the film, as he dies later off-screen. And no one knew it at the time, but it would also turn out to be the last time we ever got to see the actor himself on the big screen.