Why It Was Important For Val Kilmer To Return In Top Gun: Maverick

In "Top Gun: Maverick," Tom Cruise returns in his signature role as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, the renegade, cocksure pilot who had to learn how to be part of a team in 1986's original "Top Gun." More than 30 years later, Maverick is still flying as a test pilot for the Navy when he is called back to the Fighter Weapons School — also known as TOPGUN — to train a whole new cadre of pilots for a dangerous mission to destroy an enemy uranium enrichment facility.

While that means that most of the cast of "Top Gun: Maverick" is filled with relatively new faces (as well as familiar actors like Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Ed Harris), someone else from the original movie's cast other than Cruise makes an encore appearance: Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, played once again by Val Kilmer. Maverick's one-time nemesis at TOPGUN is now not only one of his dearest friends, but has also climbed the ladder all the way to becoming commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

We won't spoil the details of Maverick and Iceman's time together in the movie, but we will say that it's one of the film's most genuinely heartfelt and satisfying sequences. According to writer Justin Marks, who co-wrote the story on which the film's screenplay was based, the desire to include Kilmer as Iceman in the movie came all the way from the top brass.

"That was something Tom [Cruise] said very early on," Marks said while speaking on the red carpet at the film's San Diego premiere. "He said, 'There is no "Top Gun 2" without Iceman. You've got to figure out a way to do it.'"