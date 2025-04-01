Does Tish From NCIS: Origins Show Up In The Original NCIS Series?

Mike Franks (who's played in his later years on "NCIS" by Muse Watson) continues to be a stand-up, loyal investigator throughout his career. "NCIS" fans will remember that he'll become a NIS/NCIS Supervisory Special Agent, part of the Fed Five, of which Gibbs is also a member. He'll participate in many daring missions, and experience at least one more marriage that ends badly. He will often dedicate himself to saving women from sex trafficking, illegal prostitution, and rape during his time on the force — an avocation that seems to have started with his investigation of Tish's rape.

While Mike and Tish don't end up making a go of it, we know what will happen to Mike Franks, and that he will be happy. Although he'll have a son that he'll never get to know – Liam O'Neill, the victim in Season 4's "Iceman" — Liam will ironically give Mike a granddaughter and daughter-in-law to know and protect: Amira (Zoey Diaz) and Leyla Shakarji (Tehmina Sunny), respectively.

While Mike will eventually die at the hands of The Port-to-Port Killer, Lieutenant Jonas Cobb (Kerr Smith), during Season 8 of "NCIS," he'll pack in a whole lot of living and save a whole lot of lives before his time on Earth comes to an end. That's something that definitely can't be taken away from him, failed romance or not. Perhaps sometime in the future we'll get an update on Tish. But for the moment she's free, and after what she's been through, she more than deserves to be happy.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).