Does Tish From NCIS: Origins Show Up In The Original NCIS Series?
Contains spoilers for "NCIS: Origins" Season 1, Episode 16 — "From the Ashes"
It's the end of the road for Tish Kwa'la (Tonantzin Carmelo) and Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid). "From the Ashes" explores the sexual assault that injured Tish earlier in the season, which Mike has been doggedly investigating in spite of the fact that Tish keeps begging him not to go after the man. It's led to a complete romantic estrangement between the couple, and will eventually contribute to their divorce. Meanwhile, the death of Joan Lewis gives Mike the key to solving the crime that scarred Tish. Ironically, they weren't raped by the same man. It turns out to be brutal serial rapist Anthony Cook (Griff Furst) who hurt Tish — and the investigation into Joan's murder helps kill two crimes with one stone.
Tish also leaves Camp Pendleton in this episode, going happily off to parts unknown. Her connection to Mike is not repaired. We haven't encountered her elsewhere in the "NCIS" world and 37-year-old Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) never mentions or sees her again after this incident. But it's hard to deny the fact that Tish has made a huge impact on Mike — one that will continue to resonate throughout his life as time goes on.
Tish's rape continues to affect Mike's investigative style
Mike Franks (who's played in his later years on "NCIS" by Muse Watson) continues to be a stand-up, loyal investigator throughout his career. "NCIS" fans will remember that he'll become a NIS/NCIS Supervisory Special Agent, part of the Fed Five, of which Gibbs is also a member. He'll participate in many daring missions, and experience at least one more marriage that ends badly. He will often dedicate himself to saving women from sex trafficking, illegal prostitution, and rape during his time on the force — an avocation that seems to have started with his investigation of Tish's rape.
While Mike and Tish don't end up making a go of it, we know what will happen to Mike Franks, and that he will be happy. Although he'll have a son that he'll never get to know – Liam O'Neill, the victim in Season 4's "Iceman" — Liam will ironically give Mike a granddaughter and daughter-in-law to know and protect: Amira (Zoey Diaz) and Leyla Shakarji (Tehmina Sunny), respectively.
While Mike will eventually die at the hands of The Port-to-Port Killer, Lieutenant Jonas Cobb (Kerr Smith), during Season 8 of "NCIS," he'll pack in a whole lot of living and save a whole lot of lives before his time on Earth comes to an end. That's something that definitely can't be taken away from him, failed romance or not. Perhaps sometime in the future we'll get an update on Tish. But for the moment she's free, and after what she's been through, she more than deserves to be happy.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).