Who Plays Mike Franks On NCIS?

In the mold of "Young Sheldon," Mark Harmon is returning to the NCIS universe for a "Young Gibbs" series of sorts titled "NCIS: Origins." One character confirmed for this prequel show is Michael Aaron Franks, more commonly referred to as just Mike Franks. As dedicated "NCIS" fans are aware, Franks played a pivotal role in Harmon's character Leroy Jethro Gibbs landing a leadership role in the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, hence his inclusion in "NCIS: Origins."

Portraying Franks throughout "NCIS" is an actor named Muse Watson. While Franks is among the defining roles of Watson's career, the character of his that's most likely been talked about more than any other is villain Ben Willis in the 1997 slasher, "I Know What You Did Last Summer." Watson had already been acting for about a decade prior to landing this role, but that work consisted predominately of brief appearances in TV shows and movies like "Matlock" and Adrian Lyne's "Lolita" adaptation. Following something of a breakout performance in "Something to Talk About," "I Know What You Did Last Summer" propelled him to new heights.

In an interview solely about his "I Know What You Did Last Summer" character, Watson told Vulture that he landed the part because the film's producers wanted somebody with a kind personality to play its killer, and he fit the bill. It was his kindness in conjunction with his acting talent, then, that put him on the trajectory to his pivotal "NCIS" role.